Coronation Street's Elaine finally sees Stephen's dark side

Elaine has finally seen Stephen's dark side in Coronation Street.

Monday's (July 10) episode continued Stephen's attempts to lay the groundwork for killing Elaine, as he assured Audrey his wife-to-be was utterly depressed in spite of her upbeat front.

When the couple joined the celebrations at the pub for Sally's birthday, Stephen and Tim barely held back their contempt for having to spend time together.

Stephen was not at all pleased when Elaine noticed her Tai chi instructor Gerry happened to be at the pub at the same time as they turned up.

As Sally boasted about the Tai chi lessons putting "a spring in [Elaine's] step", Stephen grumbled in the background. He was even more annoyed when Elaine invited Gerry to join them for their meal.

Back at home, Elaine shared how thrilled she'd been to see how easily Gerry "jelled" with her friend group, adding: "He fitted right in!"

Stephen quipped that it was "effortless" and then pulled a rude face, but Elaine could actually see it due to the reflection in the microwave window.

"I see you, Stephen, in the reflection," a horrified Elaine told him.

Stephen pretended he'd been getting food out of his teeth and excused himself, leaving Elaine shocked to have seen such a nasty side to her partner. Elaine stood stunned, clearly spotting similarities with ex-husband Geoff's abusive behaviour.

These warning signs follow shocking moments last week as Stephen once again plotted to kill Elaine, using her emotional letter to Tim as a way to explain her impending demise.

Whatever happens between Elaine and Stephen, he will be moving on to try to win over Jenny Connor in the coming weeks, so this story seems to be coming to a climax.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

