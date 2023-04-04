Coronation Street's Eileen Grimshaw issues scam warning over new character

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street's Eileen Grimshaw will issue a scam warning over new character Estelle .

Last month, Coronation Street announced that newcomer Estelle , played by West End star Ruthie Henshall , would be making a guest appearance on the soap as an old friend of Glenda Shuttleworth.

In upcoming scenes, Glenda runs into Estelle where she recognises her immediately as the pair used to work as performers on cruise ships together. Catching up, Estelle tells Glenda that she is the co-owner of a performing arts club for children called Little Big Shotz.

Estelle tells her old friend Glenda that the Weatherfield franchise of the stage school for children is on sale for a discounted price of £5000.

After accepting Estelle's offer to buy and take over the local franchise, Glenda tells George and Eileen that she needs to find the £5000 to pay for it.

Upon learning that her partner George is planning on lending the large sum of money to Glenda, Eileen protests telling George that it's all part of a scam and he will live to regret it. Later, Eileen tells a guilty George she is pleased that he changed his mind and decided against investing in Glenda's business.

When Eileen overhears Glenda saying that only two children have signed up for the Little Big Shotz class she is furious when George points out that he can't afford to lose £5000, revealing that he did invest in the franchise after all.

George and Eileen return home to find Estelle giving Glenda some last minute tips about the new stage school. Still unconvinced by the venture, Eileen thinks that the whole thing is doomed to fail.



In the community centre, Glenda nervously prepares for her first class with the children. Afterwards, as the class comes to an end, a pleased George smiles over at Glenda for delivering a successful class – but was Eileen right to be wary of Estelle?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

