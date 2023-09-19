Coronation Street's Ed and Ronnie Bailey face dilemma over dead body

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Ed and Ronnie Bailey have faced a dilemma over the discovery of a dead body on their construction site in Coronation Street.

Tuesday's (September 19) episode kicked off a shocking new storyline that could lead to serial killer Stephen Reid's downfall, as the corpse found by the Baileys' team will be confirmed as his victim Leo.

However, the Baileys have a much different problem on their hands as the discovery has halted work on their construction site and is now costing them money.

ITV

Related: Coronation Street reveals sad death aftermath in 26 new spoiler pictures

The whole ordeal came about because Ronnie had signed some legal papers to waive the risk of starting construction on a site before the completion of purchase.

Shortly thereafter, Ed was horrified when one of his construction workers discovered a body in one of the pits they were working on.

Ronnie turned up just as local cop Craig revealed the shocking news that the Baileys' construction site was now a crime scene — meaning no more construction could take place while the investigation was underway.

Later, at the pub, Ronnie worried that the family would need "every penny [they] could get their hands on" unless they were somehow able to get back to work.

ITV

"This crime scene could bankrupt us," he admitted.

Ronnie had to break the news to the site foreman that the Baileys would only be able to pay the crew for that day, not for the potentially long wait while the criminal investigation drags on.

"From tomorrow, we can't pay," he decided.

Even though Ronnie insisted the Baileys weren't in control of the timetable, he was warned by the foreman that his men would move on to other jobs if they weren't paid.

"Let them go," Ronnie demanded.

After that tense encounter, Ed hit out at his brother for the way he was treating their staff. The brothers remained at loggerheads over their staff, but they agreed the sooner the body was identified, the better it was for them.

Story continues

ITV

Related: Coronation Street's Jenny Connor left devastated as The Rovers is closed

Meanwhile, Stephen and Jenny were just back from Paris and they discussed the possibility of retirement.

When Jenny questioned whether Stephen had the financial means to retire, the wheels started spinning in his mind about where he could get the cash. But will he have bigger worries soon?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like