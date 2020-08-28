Coronation Street's Daniel Osbourne causes a huge row in the Bistro over Nicky Wheatley

From Digital Spy

Coronation Street's Daniel Osbourne's behaviour towards Nicky Wheatley has now become even more of a concern after he caused a blazing row at the Bistro.

Daniel (Rob Mallard) has begun to rely heavily on Nicky (Kimberly Hart-Simpson), frequently hiring her as an escort as he grieves for his late wife Sinead, who passed away last year.

He's been keen on Nicky wearing Sinead's clothes and she has been getting very uncomfortable, so she tried to let him down gently by telling him she was going to be busy for a while and wouldn't be able to see him.

In tonight's episode (August 28) Daniel popped out to collect a takeaway from the Bistro and saw Nicky there on date with a business associate of Ray's named Baz.



When Ray and his associate left the room, Daniel immediately told her: "I've tried calling, I've left voicemails."

"I already told you I wasn't available for the rest of the week," she replied, to which Daniel insisted: "I need to see you."

A terrified Nicky backed away from him and said: "No, what you need to do is go over there and not hassle me."

When the two men returned the tension between the pair of them was noticeable, but Daniel didn't seem to care that they had an audience.

"Just tell me what he's paying you and I'll cover it," he said.

He then told her he'd even double it as Nicky nervously tried to cover up ever even knowing Daniel.

Things escalated quickly when a deeply annoyed Baz decided he'd had enough and said he'd go to the event on his own, meaning Nicky wouldn't get paid. That caused her to run out after him angrily and remind him that they "had a deal".

He replied: "Yeah, I had a deal with what I thought was a sophisticated bit of arm candy, not a dirty scrubber who touts for business the minute my back's turned."

