Coronation Street's Daisy star had a previous soap acid attack story

Coronation Street's Charlotte Jordan has received high praise this week after her involvement in the show's acid attack storyline – but did you know that it's not her first time covering this gritty subject matter?

The ITV1 soap aired distressing scenes on Monday night (March 27) as Charlotte's character Daisy Midgeley was targeted by evil stalker Justin Rutherford on her wedding day.

Filled with hatred after repeated rejections from Daisy, twisted Justin arrived at the Rovers Return and threw acid at her.

Much of the pre-publicity surrounding the storyline led fans to believe that Daisy would receive life-changing injuries, but in a twist which aired on the night, Ryan Connor stepped in to protect her and received the full force of the acid.

ITV - ITV

Coincidentally, Charlotte previously explored a similar storyline on another long-running ITV drama.

In 2007, when Charlotte was a child actress, she appeared as a guest star in one episode of The Bill. This was her first ever TV role.

Charlotte – then credited as Charlie Evans – appeared as Jemma Jackson, a 12-year-old girl who was the victim of an acid attack.

As police arrived on the scene, Jemma was sprayed with cold water in a shower to limit the effects of the acid. On Corrie, there was a role reversal as Daisy dragged Ryan into the Rovers shower for the same reason.

ITV - ITV

In a chat with Digital Spy after joining Corrie in 2021, Charlotte reflected on this early TV outing – unaware at the time that Daisy would be involved in a similar plot just two years later.

Charlotte told us at the time: "I did acting as a kid. I stopped for a good chunk of time afterwards and then I started up again as an adult.

"On The Bill, I played a little girl called Jemma who was the unintentional victim of an acid attack. I didn't really have any lines, I didn't have to say anything, I just had to scream and flail about in pain.

"So it was a weird first job because it was prosthetics from the acid and then screaming, really."

Story continues

While The Bill's version was just a short one-episode storyline, Corrie's plot will run for much longer as the show explores Ryan's recovery and how his mental health is affected.

Daisy will also face a journey of her own – even though she wasn't to blame, she can't help feeling guilty as she knows that the acid was intended for her.

Charlotte recently said: "To do something like that with acid, I don't know how you can possibly understand it or get to that point. It's just so evil to try and take away someone's identity and someone's face like that.

"It's so heinous and I don't even know how you can really start to think about that being someone's intention for you."

ITV

Since returning to the acting business as an adult, Charlotte's main TV job outside of Corrie has been the Netflix series Free Rein, on which she played Gaby Grant.

In her 2021 chat, Charlotte said: "You start with anything you can get a hold of. I just did guesting parts – little bits here, little bits there.

"Then the biggest part was Free Rein. That went for two, two-and-a-half years.

"Corrie came straight out of lockdown, so I've not really done a great deal beforehand. But it's brilliant working on a soap. I find it really interesting working on something that's not got a beginning, middle and an end. That's something that is new."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Coronation Street has been working on Ryan's storyline with guidance from The Katie Piper Foundation and Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI) , which both offer help and support to real-life survivors.

You Might Also Like