Coronation Street's Chris Gascoyne hints at turning point for Peter Barlow's drinking

Coronation Street star Chris Gascoyne has praised the decision to revisit Peter Barlow's alcoholism storyline.

The actor will play a central role in the show's 60th anniversary episodes next month, as Peter risks his life by drinking again.

As we've already revealed, Peter will soon spiral out of control as he gets the wrong idea and accuses his partner Carla Connor of sleeping with his younger brother Daniel Osbourne. In reality, Carla's mystery man is Peter's nephew Adam.

After accusing Carla in a row at the Rovers Return, Peter taunts her by defiantly drinking from a bottle of whisky. He does so despite a recent warning that another drink could kill him.

Speaking to Digital Spy and other media about playing Peter's troubles, Chris commented: "I love it. I love the character and I love playing Peter. I don't think too deeply about the character – the writers write it very well and I just play it.

"He's deeply troubled and he just seems to go from one thing to another, but he is a survivor."

Asked whether Corrie bosses warned him in advance about Peter's latest relapse, Chris replied: "Yeah, we discussed it. Every time he has a drink, we can't keep saying: 'If you have another drink, you could die'.

"We had to finish this storyline at some point – and then after this, he will never, ever be able to drink again."

Chris also reflected on Peter's rocky relationship with Carla and whether it will survive the drama to come.

He said: "You never know which way it's going to go, do you? From one scene to the next – or if one's going to do something to upset the other one.

"But again, I really like that. They can't live with each other and they can't live without each other. That's what it's become. I think they're deeply in love, but they're not good for each other at all.

"I think it's a great storyline and it's a real test of their love and understanding towards each other. Of course, Peter went through all the psychosis with Carla and he supported her through that. We'll see what this one does."

On playing such a big role in the 60th anniversary, Chris added: "It is great and it's really strange that 20 years for me seems to have gone so quickly. I came in on the 40th anniversary, into a live episode, and I'm still here 20 years later.

"It's amazing, really. It just shows you that you never know where you're going to end up in life or what's going to happen. But I'm very pleased to be in the 60th."

Coronation Street's 60th anniversary week begins on ITV on Monday, December 7.

Alcohol Change UK offers information, advice and support with their questions about drinking and the problems that can sometimes be caused by alcohol. For more information, visit Alcohol Change UK's website. Drinkline also offers free, confidential advice to anyone who is concerned about their own or someone else's drinking on 0300 123 1110 (weekdays 9am–8pm, weekends 11am–4pm).

Readers can also contact Drinkaware.

