Coronation Street's Barbara Knox leads cast as they celebrate new visitor experience

Coronation Street star Barbara Knox has led the cast of the soap in opening up a new set experience for fans of the show.

Last month, it was confirmed that the show's Manchester set tours would be expanding from solely weekends to any day of the week, with the experience set to officially begin this weekend on June 10.

Barbara, who plays Rita Tanner on the ITV show, joined fellow cast members to mark the occasion by slicing a 40-kilogram replica sponge cake of the Rovers and Kabin.

The tour will allow fans to pose inside replica sets of hotpots such as Roy's Rolls and The Rovers Return, with a new visitor centre housing historic Coronation Street props, costumes and souvenirs.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer fans of Coronation Street an even more immersive experience with the launch of the Coronation Street Experience and can’t wait for our first guests to arrive this weekend,” said guest experience manager Neil Currie.

Adult tickets for the exhibition cost £7.50, while children and students are £6. For the exhibition and tour, prices are £35 for adults and £26 for children and students.

"The new exhibition gives us the chance to not only extend the weekend tour experience as it will be included for every visitor," Currie previously said.

"It will also be open 7-days-a-week, giving everybody the opportunity to take a seat in Roy's Rolls or stand behind the bar at The Rovers and see iconic costumes and props from over 60 years of drama.

"Having this kind of exhibition floor also gives us the chance to constantly update and change things alongside the programme's on-air stories. Once a storyline has played out on your TV screen, we'll be updating the props and costumes along the way."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

