Next week on 'Coronation Street': Yasmeen is rushed to hospital, Simon is in too deep, plus Tyrone helps Alina (spoilers)

It's a busy week ahead on the cobbles. (ITV)

A new health crisis for Yasmeen, Jacob exerts his control over Simon, plus Asha’s words leave Nina shocked. It’s your Coronation Street spoilers for 1 – 5 March 2021:

Yasmeen is rushed to hospital

Respect to Corrie for not just hitting the reset button on Yasmeen’s coercive control storyline. All too often in soaps, we’ll witness a character experience major trauma, only for them to then bounce back in a matter of weeks. But Yasmeen is continuing to feel the aftershocks of Geoff’s abuse and will next be seen suffering a panic attack triggered by fears about her finances.

Yasmeen Metcalfe [SHELLEY KING] (ITV)

Poor Yas will end up being taken to hospital but will refuse to take a prescription of pills before rebuffing the opportunity to attend a counselling session.

Instead, she ultimately decides to make some surprise plans for the future, including gifting Geoff’s share in Speed Daal to Elaine.

Johnny suffers a beating

Johnny continues to suffer behind bars, for seemingly no other reason than Corrie wanting to get as much use as possible out of its prison set.

Johnny Connor [RICHARD HAWLEY] (ITV)

As has felt inevitable for some time now, Johnny’s unsettling behaviour will result in him getting a pasting, with Monday’s double bill seeing him accused of muscling in on a fellow prisoner’s drugs business.

Nina is welcomed into the family

Who could resist an invitation to Dev’s birthday party? Well, after that recent uneasy evening spent at the Alahans’ eating cauliflower wellington and watching Portrait of a Lady on Fire, it seems Nina is keen to keep her distance.

Nina Lucas [MOLLIE GALLAGHER] (ITV)

But the last thing the café worker wants to do is offend Asha, so she decides to put in an appearance, only to be left squirming when Dev makes a speech welcoming her into the family.

And when Asha then reveals that she’s in love with her, Nina is left flabbergasted. Are things moving way too fast for her liking?

Jacob tightens his grip on Simon

Drug dealer Jacob hasn’t exactly been covert about his manipulation of Simon. In fact, he appears to run his entire operation in full view from the railings outside the chippy. But now, the teen terror decides that he fancies a change of scene and gets his foot in the door at Leanne’s.

Simon Barlow [ALEX BAIN] (ITV)

She’s in no fit state to stand up to him, while Simon is insisting that they need the drugs money in order to stay afloat. So, it’s left to Carla to confront Jacob and warn him to stay away from Simon. But in a sign that society really is broken, Jacob shows no sign of backing off. In fact, he even goes so far as to roll a joint right in front of Leanne’s face. Let’s hope she can recover some of that famous Battersby backbone and show the little scrote who’s boss.

Tyrone helps Alina

Is there the whiff of a mid-life crisis about Tyrone’s decision to take up yoga? OK, so he’s admirably trying to kickstart a new healthy regime, but this hobby is also sending him directly into the orbit of Alina, with whom he’s getting along rather too well.

Alina Pop [RUXANDRA POROJNICU] (ITV)

Following a yoga mat mix-up, Ty ends up helping Alina out with her coursework and enjoying her company. So much so that he then starts feeling rather guilty and decides to jack in the yoga in order to spend more time with Fiz and the kids.

But will this crisis of conscience keep him away from Alina in the future?

