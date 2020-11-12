Coronation Street and William Roache have world records recognised

Coronation Street first aired on ITV on 9 December 1960

Coronation Street's record-setting run has been recognised by Guinness World Records ahead of its 60th anniversary.

The ITV soap has been given an updated certificate from the record-recognising organisation, along with its longest-serving cast member William Roache.

The programme, which became the world's longest-running TV soap opera in 2010, will officially turn 60 on 9 December.

Roache, who has played Ken Barlow since Corrie's 1960 debut, said it had given him "a lifetime of wonderful memories".

Set in the fictional northern town of Weatherfield, Coronation Street was originally only intended to run for 13 episodes.

In February this year the show aired its 10,000th, an hour-long edition full of nods to the drama's highly eventful past.

Corrie's updated certificate was accepted by cast members Sally Dynevor and Joe Duttine, aka Sally and Tim Metcalfe.

Roache, the world's longest-serving TV soap star, was presented with his own certificate during a break in filming.

"I have been very fortunate to have been in this wonderful programme which has carried me into this world record," said the 88-year-old.

Born in Derbyshire in April 1932, he is the only cast member to have remained on the show since its beginning

In a statement, series producer Iain MacLeod paid tribute to Roache's "singular, spectacular accomplishment".

"I heartily congratulate him for his peerless professionalism, unstinting commitment to the show and ongoing brilliance as an actor," he continued.

MacLeod noted that when Coronation Street launched in 1960, Daily Mirror columnist Ken Irwin predicted it would not last more than three weeks.

"Sixty years later, I can safely say the many hundreds of people that have worked tirelessly and dedicatedly on the show have proved that prediction staggeringly wrong."

ITV has been counting down to Corrie's 60th anniversary by posting congratulatory messages from celebrities, viewers, charities and other television shows.

Joanna Lumley, Matt Lucas and Star Trek's William Shatner are among those whose messages have been posted on the soap's social media channels.

Lumley is no stranger to Weatherfield's famous cobbles, having walked them herself in 1973 as Ken's one-time girlfriend Elaine Perkins.

Earlier this year the Royal Mail marked the anniversary with a series of special edition stamps featuring some of its most celebrated double acts.

Coronation Street and Roache took the records after US soap As The World Turns was cancelled in 2010, having debuted in 1956.

