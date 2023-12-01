Coronation Street stars tease Platt family's tense Christmas scenes

Coronation Street spoilers follow.



Coronation Street stars Jack P Shepherd and Ben Price have teased tense scenes for the Platt family over Christmas.

It's been a turbulent few months for the Platts, following the shocking death of Audrey's serial killer son Stephen Reid. And the trouble doesn't appear to be stopping there, with the on-screen brothers – David Platt and Nick Tilsley – revealing what's in store for the iconic family during the festive period.

"Everyone complains! Leanne and Nick have everyone to the Bistro for lunch because Gail doesn't want to cook, and then they all moan that they're allergic to things," Price told Inside Soap.

"But no, it's a set menu: prawn cocktail, turkey, Christmas pudding. That's what Nick's offering so that's what they're getting!"

"No one is happy and everyone is winding each other up," adds Shepherd. "It's your classic Platt family Christmas!"

The cobbles has a busy festive season coming up, with significant storyline announcements and new cast additions landing over the past few weeks. As well as the Rovers reopening its doors on New Year's Eve after being closed for two months, fans can expect to see developments in a number of ongoing story arcs.

Stu's jealously over Eliza's dad Dom heightens, Ed's gambling addiction is set to take a turn and Bernie could miss Paul's last Christmas after landing in trouble with the law.

Following Chris Gascoyne's decision to leave his role of Peter Barlow, his anticipated exit will take centre stage in a special episode on Boxing Day — with the introduction of Carla's nephew Bobby (played by BGT star Jack Carroll) to follow.

"It's building towards an exit for Peter, which is really brilliant and bittersweet and feels like Corrie at its very best," said producer Iain MacLeod on the emotional goodbye.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

