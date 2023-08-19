Coronation Street stars reveal Todd Grimshaw will be replaced

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street stars Tony Maudsley and Gareth Pierce have revealed that Todd Grimshaw will be replaced at the funeral parlour.

Todd has become increasingly frustrated with his salary, and next week’s scenes will see the character move to rival company RestEasy, leaving George Shuttleworth in despair.

In an interview with TV Times, the pair spoke about the upcoming developments for their characters, a potential feud and Todd’s replacement at the funeral home.

“Todd thinks George has taken him for granted and has been underpaying him,” said Pierce, who debuted as Todd in 2020. “So he’s gone to work for RestEasy, Shuttleworth's rivals!"

“George is hurt. They’re both stubborn and start hurling insults at each other – it gets very out of hand,” added Maudsley, who joined Corrie in the same year as Pierce.

“Mary Taylor offers her services as George’s assistant but is very inappropriate with a client, so he then hires someone played by the only actor I’ve ever worked with who is taller than me – who Todd calls ‘Lurch’!”

The pair also spoke about their hopes regarding future storylines, with a potential wedding between George and Eileen being brought up.

“The lack of a father figure roots some of Todd’s behaviour, and cements his relationship with George in an unspoken way,” said Pierce. “It would be interesting to explore the dynamic if he actually became Todd’s stepdad.

“I’d love George and Eileen to marry,” added Maudsley. “Sue [Cleaver] and I have lots of ideas about their wedding – it would have to be a big thing.

“I want Eileen to arrive in a horse-drawn hearse, and for George to have messed up the arrangements so they end up tying the knot in a crematorium chapel! And Mary and George’s sister Glenda as bridesmaids, of course!” he added.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

