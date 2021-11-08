Coronation Street star Victoria Ekanoye shares breast cancer diagnosis

Former Coronation Street star Victoria Ekanoye has confirmed she's been diagnosed with breast cancer.



The actress, best known for the role of Angie Appleton on the ITV soap, explained she had discovered a lump while breastfeeding her son, Théo.

"Back in July I was feeding Théo and I noticed there was a small lump protruding at the top of my left breast," Victoria told OK! in a video interview.

Victoria and her partner Jonny Lomas welcomed their first son in January this year.

"Théo is so young and the thought of not being here for him isn't something we even really want to entertain," she said.

"My mum had breast cancer at 41, and her sister at 39 – so many people in my family, in fact. So I don't really leave any time before I check these things.

"I was diagnosed on October 13 with DCIS, which is Ductal carcinoma in situ. It basically means that cells have turned cancerous within the milk ducts," she continued.

"We're being really optimistic, and positive, and really lucky that we've caught it as early as we have. I don't know if lucky is the right word, but that's how I feel."

Victoria also opened up on her three-day labour, with complications due to her sickle cell anaemia.



"With sickle cell it's not advised to have a birth without painkillers as it can trigger a sickle cell crisis [episodes of pain], so I was induced and put on pain medication. But I had a really bad reaction," the actress said.

Victoria confirmed to OK magazine that she will have a "preventative double mastectomy", hopefully in early December, accompanied by tests "to ensure that the cancer isn't invasive". A week prior to surgery, she will also have a procedure called a full body blood exchange.

She is also planning a fundraiser later in November in support of Prevent Breast Cancer and Sickle Cell Care Manchester, in order to "celebrate medical progress with both breast cancer and sickle cell disease".

Victoria is a patron for Prevent Breast Cancer and Sickle Cell Care Manchester, and her fundraiser later this month will support both charities. You can also find out more information about breast cancer and sickle cell disease on the NHS website.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7.30pm on ITV.



