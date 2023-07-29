Coronation Street star Simon Gregson welcomes new family member

Coronation Street star Simon Gregson has welcomed a new addition to the family, revealing that they have a new pet.

The actor, who plays Steve McDonald on the ITV soap, posed for a photo on Instagram with Cookie, the dog who has appeared alongside him on the show as Rover.

In the caption to the post, Gregson revealed that the family had gotten themselves a cat, writing: “[The] new cat [is] cute and very loving. But little cookie [will] always [be] daddy’s girl.”

Related: Coronation Street spoilers - Stephen changes Sarah's DNA results

Sally Carman, who plays Abi Franklin on Corrie, commented on the post, writing: “Look at cookie,” followed by a laughing emoji.

Back in April, Gregson responded to rumours that he had had a hair transplant after fans speculated that he was wearing a hat to cover said transplant.

Sharing a picture of himself on Instagram wearing a cap and hoodie, the actor wrote: "To those who think I’ve had a hair transplant coz I’m in a hat, I’m also in a hoodie with no boob job. People are strange," he wrote.

ITV

Related: Coronation Street's Stu Carpenter struggles over Yasmeen and Roy friendship

In current developments on the soap, Ryan Connor will go down the dark path of illegal drugs as he begins to take steroids, with actor Ryan Prescott explaining his character’s questionable decision.

“It starts the journey of what he believes is his kind of restoration, his time where he’s getting back on his feet and becoming more confident, and starting to believe in himself more and come to terms with his facial scarring,” said Prescott.

“When he comes back from Ireland he’s fully seated in that position of denial."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like