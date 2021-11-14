Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher promises turning point for Nina and Kelly

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher has said there will eventually be a turning point between her character Nina Lucas and Kelly Neelan.

Kelly was recently released from prison when Corey Brent finally confessed to the attack that killed Seb Franklin and left Nina seriously injured. Speaking to TV Times, Gallagher said that Nina is upset, because "Kelly is just going to get on with her life".

However, it seems that this is not the case, as the ITV soap has lined up a homelessness storyline for Kelly, seeing her sleeping rough in a shop doorway.

Though Nina is still traumatised by Kelly's involvement in the attack, Gallagher said she thinks that her character would be sympathetic to Kelly's situation if she knew what was going on.

"Further down the line, when she finds out what is happening with Kelly, she will realise, 'I don't want to keep doing this'," she explained. "They are never going to be best friends, but it will get to a point where she has to approach things differently."

Despite this turning point, the impact on Nina will be "long-lasting", according to Gallagher – and she will be going through "bad times, darker times," as she continues to process the attack.

Millie Gibson, who plays Kelly, explained that this new storyline has Kelly "locked into this horrible situation and [she] can't escape from it".

Both Nina and Kelly have had a lot to deal with on Corrie, and their happy endings will definitely not come about soon – it'll get worse before it gets better.

Gallagher said she wants Nina "to be happy", but knows that she will continue to have "ups and downs" and that will involve her attempts to make peace with Kelly.

Neither actress mentioned when this "turning point" would come about, as Corrie prepares to air the tragic scenes of Kelly's homelessness. Will Nina's "empathetic character" be able to help her? Fans will have to wait and see.

Coronation Street will air these scenes on Tuesday, November 16 at 8pm and Wednesday, November 17 at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

