Coronation Street star Liam McCheyne celebrates milestone after soap return

Coronation Street star Liam McCheyne has celebrated a three-year anniversary with the soap.

The young actor, who plays Dylan Wilson, shared a series of photos on Instagram, celebrating the milestone since he returned to the Cobbles.

"3 years corrie anniversary!" Liam wrote. "Just a little thank you to everyone who has worked with me and made it all the more special. Hope you've enjoyed watching him as much as I have playing him. Who knows what's next for Dylan."

In his post, Liam included photos of himself and actor Antony Cotton, who plays his soap dad Sean Tully.

Dylan was last seen on screen back in February, but Liam recently teased a return to Weatherfield.

In July, Liam shared a photo from the Corrie set and wrote: "DYLAN~Working Wednesdays on the street. It's so good to be back."

Dylan is Sean's son with former best friend Violet, who left the street shortly after Dylan's birth, moving to London with then-fiancé Jamie Baldwin.

Liam first played the role of Dylan in 2011, alongside his twin brother Connor, in a storyline that saw Sean finally regain contact with his estranged son.

The actor made his return to the soap in 2020, visiting his dad on the cobbles and choosing to stay with him so they could bond.

Dylan was back on the street in late 2022, as his dad embarked on a new romance with Laurence Reeves, which would end after Sean accused him of murdering his ex-wife.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

