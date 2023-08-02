Coronation Street star Jane Danson responds to husband Robert Beck's new Emmerdale role

Coronation Street star Jane Danson has congratulated her husband Robert Beck on his new role in Emmerdale.

Yesterday (August 1), ITV announced that Beck will return to his former soap family, but in the new role of Harry, who will feature heavily in Nate Robinson and Caleb Milligan’s storyline.

Danson, who has been married to Beck for 18 years, penned a sweet tribute to her husband to celebrate his new role and his birthday on Instagram.

"Happy birthday my love @robertbeck529," the soap star wrote, who is best known for her role as Leanne Battersby on Corrie. "And congratulations on your @emmerdale return - I owe Emmerdale a lot - 24 years of us - I love you darling."

Beck, who had previously appeared on Emmerdale in 1999, expressed his excitement at returning to the soap. He said: "I am thrilled to be working on Emmerdale again, it's a great show that I have followed for years, with a fabulous cast.

"It has always had a special place in my heart. I had a fantastic time working on the show playing Gavin Ferris, 24 years ago. The cast and crew were so welcoming and of course, I met my wife because of that job so I have much to thank Emmerdale for!"

He added: "I'm looking forward to getting involved and to working with such a great bunch again."

In the past, Danson opened up about her relationship with Beck, which began after they met at the British Soap Awards in 1999, and revealed how their similar career paths has helped their marriage.

"The good thing about it is that we both get soaps, and we both understand the schedule," she explained. "Sometimes things change, sometimes he might be in early and sometimes he might be in late. So we just kind of got our diaries out together and kind of planned our week."

