Coronation Street star David Neilson on emotional aftermath for Roy and Nina

Coronation Street star David Neilson has revealed what's next for Roy Cropper and his niece Nina Lucas after the recent hate crime attack.

Nina and her boyfriend Seb Franklin were targeted by Corey Brent and a gang of other thugs this week, which left the young couple fighting for their lives.

While Nina is recovering in hospital, Seb sadly died in Friday night's emotional episodes (May 7).

Future scenes will now see Nina (Mollie Gallagher) make the heartbreaking decision to change her appearance, as she reflects on how she was attacked for her alternative identity.

Photo credit: ITV

Roy is naturally concerned by Nina's choice, wanting her to feel comfortable to carry on being herself.

Speaking to Digital Spy and other media, David explained: "Roy feels terrible that Nina is going to become more like him – beige – and she's conforming.

"The thing is with Roy, he avoids the crowds. Nina is not part of the crowd and suddenly she wants to dress to be invisible, and to be part of the crowd. Roy can see that's damaging to her individuality and personality, but it is obviously a phase.

"Mollie does it brilliantly as well. It's the way she plays it, the subtle differences in the character."

Roy faces another difficult situation when Seb's mum Abi bitterly blames Nina for the attack, lashing out in her grief.

Photo credit: ITV

David continued: "Roy understands Abi's grief and that nothing is stable. Everything is going all over the place. It's a world that he doesn't understand, what the kids are up to and all of that, but he's landed in this situation.

"He's also experienced Abi before, through the dealings with Ray Crosby, and he knows her heart is absolutely in the right place. Her brain isn't always in the right place, but you need people like that.

"Roy is concerned, but if something happened to your child, you don't even want to think about it or even go there."

David also discussed whether Roy would ever consider taking revenge if he finds out who was responsible for attacking Nina and Seb.

Photo credit: ITV

He said: "I think as Roy is a rational person and living by this moral code, he would believe in rationality and the system to take care of it. But if something happens, like all of us really, I think he's capable of anything.

"I think he could be quite dangerous. I remember him attacking Gary Mallett with a baseball or cricket bat! If something happens to Nina, he's only human, but that's not the way forward for society or to deal with it. To me, it almost feels that he's got the brake on – it's a handle for me and the character."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7.30pm on ITV.

Anyone who has witnessed or experienced a hate crime is urged to call the police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit the True Vision website. In an emergency, always dial 999.

Coronation Street has worked on the current storyline alongside The Sophie Lancaster Foundation, which was set up to challenge prejudices and intolerance towards people from alternative subcultures, and extend UK hate crime legislation, following the murder of Sophie Lancaster in 2007.

