Coronation Street star Colson Smith hints at Ray comeuppance

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Note: The following article contains discussion of sexual misconduct that some readers may find upsetting.



Coronation Street star Colson Smith has hinted that his character Craig Tinker could play a role in Ray Crosby's downfall.

Craig is appalled next week as Faye Windass confides in him about how Ray tried to rape her last month. Faye explains that this led to her attacking Adam Barlow in a case of mistaken identity.

Viewers will see Craig support Faye and he convinces her to tell the police everything. This helps to clear the name of Gary Windass, who has been wrongly accused of committing Adam's attack.

Photo credit: ITV

Speaking about the future of the storyline, Colson explained: "Craig versus Ray is heavily on. Craig is on to Ray and he is definitely coming for him.

"But again, Craig has to do things the right way. Tim, as Faye's dad, is going to want to go round and knock Ray's block off and that is what Craig would want to do too but he can't.

"He has to do it by the book which I am sure, in the long run, will work out a lot better for Craig because he will get Ray properly. But he has to bite his tongue for now."

Asked how Craig reacts to Faye's revelations about recent events, Colson replied: "It is a difficult one, because at the same time she confesses about attacking Adam, she also tells him about what happened with Ray.

Photo credit: ITV

"It's quite a compromise for Craig, because on one hand he is thinking about his job as she has confessed a crime, and on the other hand he is thinking about his friend and someone he really likes being taken advantage of, which she has been by Ray.

"Craig is caught in a really sticky position and he says to Faye that he is there for her and he will do whatever she thinks is right. He supports Faye and tells her what happened to her was wrong and that has always been a strong part of Craig's character, he has always had a moral compass.

"Craig understands that what Faye did to Adam was wrong but what has happened to Faye with Ray is also wrong."

Craig also faces tensions with Faye's dad Tim (Joe Duttine) after convincing her to be honest with the police. Tim accuses Craig of manipulating Faye in order to secure himself a promotion in the police force.

Photo credit: ITV

Colson added: "I can completely see where Tim is coming from, because from the outside perspective looking in, it does look like Craig is being a busybody and he is trying to score points.

"However, it is just Craig trying to do the right thing. Because Craig is a character with so many morals, he is getting himself in worse situations because he is trying to do the right thing as a police officer but also trying to do the right thing as a resident of Coronation Street which is impossible.

"Finding a happy balance as a police officer on that street is not possible."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on ITV.

Rape Crisis England and Wales works towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct. If you’ve been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contactRAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage

