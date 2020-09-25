Coronation Street star Chris Gascoyne warns of "very trying times" for Peter and Carla

From Digital Spy

Coronation Street star Chris Gascoyne has spoken about Peter Barlow and Carla Connor's future following their big row.

Peter was told to leave by Carla in Friday's hour-long episode (September 25) after he left her devastated with his lack of understanding over her recent ordeal.

As the couple argued, Peter tried to score points by reminding Carla that he'd "forgiven" her for sleeping with Jordan. In reality, Jordan raped Carla when she was vulnerable and couldn't consent.

Speaking about the big row, Chris explained: "They both said some awful things to each other. The breakdown in communication made them both say things they wish they hadn't.

"There is no doubt that the love between these two people runs so deep, you can't go through everything they have gone through without being bonded forever in some way.

"That doesn't mean, though, that they are not going to have problems along the way. Their personal issues and addictions and their co-dependency is always going to flare up at times of stress and strain and they will make mistakes.

"Whether or not they can push through this and come out stronger remains to be seen. These are going to be very trying times – the fact that they both have so many demons can bond them, but it can also break them."

The argument was initially sparked when a misunderstanding involving Debbie Webster led to Peter being wrongly accused of cheating on Carla with Abi Franklin.

In fact, Peter has been helping Abi through her addiction issues and has stayed loyal to Carla throughout – although he had kept quiet about Abi drunkenly making a pass at him.

Chris explained: "Peter didn't really see anything wrong in what he was doing. He is a former addict and he really felt he was the person who should reach out to Abi. It wasn't a deliberate attempt to deceive Carla, he was just focused on the situation and stopping something happening.

"When Abi decided she did need his help, he was pleased she had reached out. He still regularly goes to meetings and he knew that was the way for Abi to get help."