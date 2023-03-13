Coronation Street stalker Justin is arrested after Daisy's latest plan

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Daisy's stalker Justin was finally arrested in Coronation Street tonight (March 13) after Daisy hatched a plan.

Earlier in the episode, Daisy was upset to find Justin on the Street again.

After telling him to go away, he attempted to garner some sympathy by mentioning his mum's funeral.

"I've just come from my mum's funeral," he said. "I'm having a really, really tough time. I was hoping that you would come with me to her wake, support me, cos you know what it's like."



"No. Listen to me. Listen. I don't know what it's like. I don't know anything about you and I don't want to," Daisy insisted. "Why don't you put yourself in my shoes, yeah? How do I tell you I want you to leave me alone and how do I get you to listen?"

Daisy then whipped out her phone and live streamed Justin to all her followers in order to try show him what it was like to have your privacy taken away.

"You're being cruel," he said before jumping in his car.

"Just leave me alone!" She screamed as Justin drove away.

Later on, Justin's sister Karen turned up at the pub after seeing the video online. She told a shocked Daisy, "I'm so sorry. I know what he's like. Don't think you're the first."

ITV

"He's done this to someone else?" Daisy asked, to which Karen replied "and worse. When he gets obsessed with someone like this he's dangerous."

Karen then told Daisy about another girl who Justin had become attached to.

"He started following around the younger sister of one of my mates. Apparently they never actually went out, but he always made out like they were... sending her presents, hanging around her house. They had a massive argument in the park and she ended up with a black eye," Karen told Daisy.

ITV

The story gave Daisy an idea. Realising the police would only take her accusations seriously if Justin actually physically hurt her, she decided to set him up. Arranging to meet him at Victoria Garden, she purposely wound him up and called him a freak.

Story continues

The trap worked and Justin launched himself at Daisy. Fortunately, Craig was on hand to arrest Justin for assault.

Sadly it's not the last Daisy will see of Justin, as the soap has lined up an acid attack story for Daisy.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage

We would encourage anyone who identifies with the topics raised in this article to reach out. Call 999 if you or anyone you know is in immediate danger, or report any concerning situations using UK government resources or the Paladin National Stalking Advocacy Service. The National Stalking Helpline is open 9.30am-4pm on weekdays (and until 8pm on Wednesdays) on 0808 802 0300.

Coronation Street has been working on Daisy's storyline with support from The Suzy Lamplugh Trust, which works to reduce the risk of violence and aggression through campaigning, education and support.

You Might Also Like