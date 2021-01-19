Next week on Coronation Street: Debbie kills Ray? Plus Peter plans his death and Gail's family secret (spoilers)
The redevelopment scheme is scuppered, Peter plans his own death, plus Gail gets a Who Do You Think You Are?-style surprise.
It’s your Coronation Street spoilers for the week of the 25-29 of January 2021.
Peter’s last chance
There are only so many times Peter can be told by doctors that he’s one drink away from death, only for him to then survive yet another fall from the wagon.
I’m presuming that Corrie will eventually have to set the booze-sodden Mr Barlow on the path previously trodden by Phil Mitchell in EastEnders – ie. liver transplant followed by a decade spent ordering orange juice in the pub.
But, for now, Peter will be seen writing a farewell letter to son Simon, lashing out at Ken, suffering a seizure and having his alcohol levels gradually reduced by doctors to avoid sudden death. Thinking that he doesn’t have much of a future, Peter also banishes Carla, who then finds herself back in the orbit of a familiar face from her past. Has Peter lost her forever?
The Street is saved
For a brief moment, it did seem as though the main focus of the show would be the Dog and Gun estate rather than the Street itself, as the likes of the Platts packed their bags. But what we’ll now learn is that the planning committee has revoked shady Ray’s application to redevelop the area, so all the houses are safe.
But there are questions still to be answered, particularly concerning the whereabouts of Ray himself, who Debbie is now being suspected of killing. Then there’s the not insignificant matter of the future of No 8 – David now can’t afford to buy it back, so Tracy tries to take advantage of the situation. Surely, having come so far, Gail won’t now have to vacate her granny annexe?
Gail searches for Fanny
On the topic of Gail, she has a plotline of her own thanks to the discovery of an old photo that sets her off on a genealogy quest. The image is of a mysterious family member by the name of Fanny, whose circumstances Gail starts investigating online (and I think we can all guess the kind of double entendres David will be coming out with).
By Wednesday, Gail will have discovered that Fanny is her great great grandmother, and that the branches of her family tree are actually entwined with those of funeral director George Shuttleworth. Well, at least he’ll be able to offer Gail a discount the next time one of her husbands meets an untimely end.
Aggie’s period of Grace
It’s also a significant week for the Baileys, with Michael questioned about a robbery by the police, who are then accused by Grace of being racist. In the aftermath of the incident, Michael takes Grace home to No 3 and insists that she’s moving in, regardless of how Aggie feels about the situation.
It’s fair to say that Aggie isn’t exactly made up about this state of affairs. In fact, trade talks between the UK and EU were probably less fraught than mealtimes around the Baileys’ dinner table.
And despite rictus smiles being eventually adopted, it’ll only be a matter of time before hostilities recommence…
