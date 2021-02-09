Next week on Coronation Street: Debbie and Kevin to die? Plus Tyrone collapses and Ronnie Bailey arrives (spoilers)

Coronation Street spoilers (ITV)

There’s a frost warning as Kevin and Debbie remain trapped in the fridge – can the two of them be saved? Elsewhere, Tyrone has a health scare, Leanne vents her anger and there’s a new arrival at the Baileys’ house.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers for the week of the 15-19 of February, 2021...

Will Kevin and Debbie be rescued?

At the rate they’re currently going, all Kevin and Debbie are going to be good for is keeping the microwave meals chilled at Dev’s shop. At the moment, they’re trapped in the fridge at the Bistro and, despite Kev’s best efforts to keep her awake, Debs is set to slip into unconsciousness.

And as hypothermia starts to take hold, Kev too begins to pass out.

Kevin Webster [MICHAEL LE VELL] and Debbie Webster [SUE DEVANEY] slumped on the fridge floor. (ITV)

Luckily, Abi and Faye will realise in the nick of time where the pair are and stage a rescue. In the aftermath, there’s happiness for Kevin as Abi proposes marriage. But what of evildoer Ray, who put the Websters on ice in the first place? As he waits in the airport lounge with the intention of flying to Turkey, will the soap gods dispense justice and bring him to book?

Tyrone collapses

Efforts to turn Tyrone and Fiz into the Duckworths continue apace. We all know that there can only ever be one Jack and Vera, but these two do kind of fit the mould. And in a plotline that would definitely have suited the Duckies, Ty will be seen keeling over and being rushed to hospital, only to then be told that it’s merely heartburn.

Tyrone Dobbs [ALAN HALSALL] suddenly grips his chest in agony and slumps to the floor. (ITV)

Cue Fiz and Evelyn unveiling a new healthy regime in which Tyrone tries to feign an interest. But when Tyrone has a rethink and buys himself a yoga mat and tells Fiz that he’s booked himself some lessons, she rails at him for wasting money. Even after all these years, it seems the Street is still a home for henpecked husbands and their martinet wives.

Leanne lashes out

Concern is mounting about Leanne’s behaviour as she clutches the feather she believes is from Oliver and continues to waste her money on premium rate phone calls to a psychic. Worry is then set to mount when she finds another feather and reveals her theory about where they’re coming from to Nick.

Simon Barlow [ALEX BAIN] confronts Leanne Tilsley [JANE DANSON] (ITV)

Simon, though, is desperate to see his mum smile, so is heartened that Leanne sees the feathers as a way of letting her know that Oliver is fine. But a twist to the tale comes when Brian later hands Leanne a rubbish bag that Simon left in his recycling bin. Opening it up, she’s shocked to find that there’s a ripped pillow inside and – venting her rage – she ends up slapping Simon. Let’s hope the showdown doesn’t send Si back into the orbit of Jacob, who’s keen for him to do another drugs delivery.

Ronnie Bailey arrives

There’s a new arrival in Weatherfield, as Ed’s brother Ronnie rocks up. He’s been living in London, which is always a sign that a character is going to be fast-living and the type of Flash Harry who wouldn’t recognise a barm cake if they tripped over one on the cobbles.

Ronnie Bailey [VINTA MORGAN] pulls up at No.3 in his flash sports car. (ITV)

The fact that Aggie is agonising about Ronnie’s arrival is also a dead giveaway. She’s claiming that her concern stems from the fact that her brother in law has a knack for leading people astray. But I’m just wondering how long it’ll be before one of her kids turns out to be Ronnie’s rather than Ed’s.

