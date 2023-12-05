Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel and Ryan fight, Stephen’s diary reveals secrets

Find out what's ahead next week in Weatherfield in the latest Coronation Street spoilers for 11-15 December 2023. (ITV)

Daniel and Ryan are set to have a blow-up in the Bistro on Coronation Street next week, while Evelyn’s life is in danger at the shop.

Plus, Stu has plans to get rid of Dom, while David makes a surprise discovery about the Platts that could rock the family.

It’s all the Coronation Street spoilers you need for 11-15 December 2023.

Evelyn is in danger

Terry Fensley [JAMIE FOSTER], Evelyn Plummer [MAUREEN LIPMAN] (ITV)

The dog that Evelyn has rescued is proving to be a hit at No 9, with Hope and Ruby deciding to call her Taylor, after Taylor Swift. Terry, though, has his suspicions and corners Evelyn in the precinct, but she denies knowing anything about his missing pet.

But Evelyn is set to be left horrified when she spies Cassie taking Taylor out for a walk and bundles them both back into the house. The trouble is, their actions have been witnessed by Terry, who then pursues Evelyn to the shop, flips the sign to ‘closed’ and bolts the door before demanding to know what she’s done with his dog.

When Dev finds the door locked, he gets Gary’s help to break it down, but will they be in time to rescue Evelyn as Terry advances on her menacingly?

Daniel and Ryan come to blows

Ryan Connor [RYAN PRESCOTT], Daniel Osbourne [ROB MALLARD], Crystal [ERIN AUSTEN] (ITV)

Daniel is moving fast with his plans, and tells Daisy of his hopes that they can buy the Rovers, but also that she’ll agree to adopt Bertie. But when he later makes a throwaway comment about the gym job, Ryan realises that Daniel must have sabotaged things for him and voices his suspicions to Daisy.

With the pressure mounting, Daisy subsequently starts to fill in the adoption form, but guilt gets the better of her and she ends up admitting to Daniel that she slept with Ryan. Despite her assurances that she won’t cheat again, Daisy admits that she does love Ryan, just in a different way. But when Daniel later confronts Ryan in the Bistro, a fight breaks out.

Witnessing the punch-up, Crystal then tells Ryan she’s prepared to give him another chance, but she’s also leaving for Glasgow in two days’ time – and it’s up to him to decide whether he wants to go with her.

David’s surprise discovery

David Platt [JACK P SHEPHERD], Sarah Barlow [TINA O'BRIEN] (ITV)

When David makes the suggestion that Audrey chuck Stephen’s diary in the bin as it’ll only upset her if she reads it, his gran won’t hear of it and insists instead that Stephen wasn’t all that bad.

However, when David himself takes a peek at the journal’s pages, he’s shocked to discover that Gail was initially unsure as to the identity of Sarah’s father. But when David opens his big mouth and tells Sarah what he’s discovered, how will his sister react?

Can Jenny crack the code?

Audrey Roberts [SUE NICHOLLS], Carla Barlow [ALISON KING], Jenny Connor [SALLY-ANN MATTHEWS] (ITV)

Audrey will also be seen showing Stephen’s belongings to Jenny, who takes his laptop, explaining that she used to borrow it from time to time.

When Jenny then searches the files on the computer, she finds one edited on the day he died that’s named ‘Infinity Seagull Ventures’. But when she and Carla head to the police station, Swain explains that they don’t have the resources to crack the password.

However, when Jenny later clocks Audrey with Stephen’s journal, she and Carla realise that this book may hold the key to getting hold of Stephen’s passwords.

Stu hears troubling news about Dom

Stu Carpenter [BILL FELLOWS], Lesley [HELEN FAY] (ITV)

When Stu meets up with Lesley the private investigator, he’s told that Dom was done for dangerous driving in Germany back in 2020.

The following day, over lunch in the Bistro, Stu quizzes a startled Dom about his life at that time before offering him £10,000 to stay out of Eliza’s life – but will he accept? All we can say is that, by Friday, Dom will be seen calling in at No 6 with Eliza and all her worldly possessions.

Eliza can’t understand why she needs so much stuff when she’s only staying a few days, but Stu and Dom are left exchanging knowing looks…

Coronation Street airs on ITV Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and streams on ITVX.