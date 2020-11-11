Coronation Street shares details of three Christmas storylines as Leanne faces a tragic time

From Digital Spy

Coronation Street spoilers follow.



Three of Coronation Street's Christmas storylines have been confirmed, with ITV's boss promising a mixture of laughter and tears on the cobbles.

ITV's director of television Kevin Lygo shared the festive teasers today (November 11) while announcing the broadcaster's plans for the Christmas period.

As previously tipped, David and Shona Platt will be among the characters taking centre stage in a happy storyline, as their difficult year looks set to end on a heartwarming note.

View photos Photo credit: ITV More

Related: Coronation Street's Todd Grimshaw is caught out by Sean as he tries to split up Paul and Billy

Leanne Battersby will be facing a tough time, as it has now been confirmed that her seriously-ill son Oliver will tragically pass away in the coming weeks.

The repercussions of this will continue to play out over the festive season itself, as Leanne understandably struggles to cope.

Corrie's latest love triangle, focusing on Todd Grimshaw, Billy Mayhew and Paul Foreman, is also expected to feature prominently.

View photos Photo credit: ITV More

Related: Coronation Street reveals reunion hopes for Adam and Sarah as Carla plays matchmaker

Lygo commented: "As ever, Christmas is always a dramatic time in Soapland and we'll have Coronation Street and Emmerdale at the centrepiece of our seasonal offerings.

"On Corrie, David and Shona Platt look back to put the troubles of the past behind them and vow to get their marriage back on track.

"After Oliver's death, Leanne's grief is heightened as she watches Nick play happy families with his new-found son.

"And Todd Grimshaw is determined to win back his ex, Billy, and plots to break up Paul and Billy."

View photos Photo credit: ITV More