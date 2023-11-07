Coronation Street relationship trouble confirmed for Asha Alahan and Nina Lucas

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street has teased some relationship trouble ahead for Asha Alahan and Nina Lucas.

In new scenes set to air on the soap next week, Asha tells Nina that she is meeting her friend from university, Isla, as Nina reminds her that they are meant to be spending the day together just the two of them.

Asha and Amy speak about the anti-spiking demonstration that's due to happen in town, though Nina is taken aback as Asha has never mentioned it to her.

Later on in the week, they both go to meet Isla for lunch, though Asha is dressed up to the nines, which throws Nina.

During the meal, Nina is left bored while Asha and Isla talk about work and Aadi listens. Later, Isla texts Asha, which puts a smile on her face.

Is this threatening her relationship with Nina?

Last year, Asha actress Tanisha Gorey opened up on which sort of story she wants to avoid for Asha, admitting she doesn’t want to see her and Nina's relationship ending due to cheating.

"We don’t need a cheating story," she told What To Watch. "Not everyone needs to cheat in a relationship. But it’s a soap, we need the drama, we need something. But cheating should not be on the cards. Let’s hope that’s not the case."

She added of future hopes: "I think eventually I would love to see them living together because I think the dimensions of them would be quite brilliant to watch."

