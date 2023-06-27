Coronation Street lines up danger for Bertie in sad Gemma storyline

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street is lining up danger for Bertie Osbourne as Gemma Winter continues to struggle.

In new scenes set to air on the soap, Chesney reveals that they cannot afford for Joseph to attend summer club with his friends, leaving him gutted, while Gemma says she will ask Jenny for more shifts.

Chesney goes to work, while Gemma is left stressed with five children to look after, which leads her to break down in front of Rita as she admits she's completely exhausted. She admits that she is struggling to deal with her brother Paul's illness, and feels the same way she did when she previously had postnatal depression, leading Rita to suggest she speak to Dr Gaddas.

Later on in the week, Bertie and Glory are dropped at No 5 for the day by Daniel and Michael, after deciding to take up Gemma's childminding service. However, Gemma surveys the room exhausted, wondering how she will cope with all the children.

Bernie offers to help for an hour while Gemma heads to the cafe, having heard about the antidepressants Gemma is taking from Chesney. However, Beth lays into Gemma at the cafe for slacking, leading Gemma to run back home in tears.

Back home, she briefly closes her eyes, at which point Bertie empties her bag and finds the antidepressants.

Daniel and Daisy arrive and are unimpressed when they see Gemma asleep, though their emotions turn to horror when they realise Bertie has eaten the tablets.

Elsewhere on Coronation Street, last week saw the exit of Damon Hay, though he may return to the cobbles in the future.

"There's definitely some unfinished business between Sarah and Damon, Adam would like to believe this is the end of Damon but whether it is or not remains to be seen," a representative told Digital Spy.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

