Coronation Street finally explains Roy Cropper's health scare

Roy Cropper has been struggling on the cobbles of Coronation Street as of late, and tonight's episode (May 26) gave him some answers.

His ongoing health scares have been frightening for the Roy's Rolls café owner and tonight Evelyn Plummer had to step in and help.

Stealing away from the café, Roy took his Shih Tzu Freddie for a walk, as he does daily.

However, Freddie spotted a cat and bolted after him, leaving Roy left to chase him.

The sudden exertion of activity knocked Roy, and he crumpled over with pains shooting through his chest.

Seeing Roy in his tender state, Evelyn called for an ambulance saying that she thinks it could be a heart attack.

Once at the hospital Roy has an angiogram which resulted in a doctor telling him that he is suffering from angina.

Until now, Roy had tried to get on with his usual routine and accept that his health may falter at times, as frightening as it can be, but tonight he found out why.

On hearing the news Roy didn't quite understand the gravity of the diagnosis and simply asked: "Will there be pills for that?"

The doctor corrected him and said that he needs to be booked in for a stent operation.

Evelyn chimed in: "Bit drastic." The doctor stated that it would be more drastic if he didn't have the artery widening operation.

Hearing that prompted her to air caution as she said: "Well, you know what this means - you have got to tell Nina now!"

Despite the news, he decided to keep the operation a secret from his niece Nina, wanting to spare her from any extra worry, after all it was just a "simple procedure".

He disguised the fact he will need to go into hospital again for the procedure by telling Nina he has booked a trip to Rhyl.

Against her better judgement, Evelyn went along with Roy's lie and offers to look after Freddie while he is away.

Will Nina find out, and how will she react to Roy lying to her about his operation?

