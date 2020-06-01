'Coronation Street' to resume filming next week without older cast members

Coronation Street will beginning filming again next week. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Coronation Street's cast and crew have returned to work on the soap in preparation to start filming again next week.

The team went back to work on Monday at the show's studios in Trafford, Manchester as shooting is set to recommence on Tuesday 9 June. However, older members of the cast and crew won’t be going back just yet.

It comes as the long-running programme stopped production for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap have said the move will ensure Corrie stays on air in July, all while adhering to maintaining social distancing.

However, members of cast and crew with and underlying health condition or those over 70 won't return immediately as the programme will undertake a risk assessment on a case by case basis to allow them to return to work.

William Roache attends The British Soap Awards at The Lowry Theatre on June 3, 2017 in Manchester, England. The Soap Awards will be aired on June 6 on ITV at 8pm. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Cast included in the over 70s bracket include 88-year-old soap stalwart Bill Roache, who plays Ken Barlow, Audrey Roberts star Sue Nicholls, 76, and Claudia Colby actor, 72-year-old Rula Lenska.

Crew members have been designated to a specific studio or the exterior lot, while cast and crew will have their temperatures checked on a daily basis by outside "specialised medical advisors".

In addition, intensive cleaning of areas where filming is occurring will take place on a daily basis.

In lockdown the programme has been able to remain on air as just three episodes a week, which were filmed before lockdown, have been shown instead of its usual five.

Managing Director of Continuing Drama and Head of ITV in the North John Whiston said: “Getting to this point has taken a huge amount of work and goodwill from a huge number of people, not least our cast and crew. With the peak past, all indications are that the time is right for a return to filming.

General View of the Rovers Return Inn at the new Coronation Street set on November 29, 2013 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)

"And with the extensive protocols we have put in place, we have made our workplace as safe as possible. I’m sure our audience will appreciate having the show they love continue on air. For many who have written in it is a vital escape from all the fears and stresses this virus brings in its wake.”

While producer Iain MacLeod shared: "The whole team at Coronation Street has pulled together to generate an ingenious, intricate set of protocols, to allow filming to restart as safely as humanly possible. We are really pleased to be able to resume making the nation’s favourite soap at a time when people need the reassurance of their regular Corrie fix more than ever.

"Safety remains our number one priority and we are under no illusions about the challenges still facing us and the nation as a whole. However, I can assure viewers that Corrie’s ever-present humour and brilliant storytelling will be there in abundance in the episodes due to begin filming next week and beyond.”