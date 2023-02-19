Coronation Street exit threat for Shona, EastEnders Sharon passion, Emmerdale death and more soap spoilers

Soap spoilers follow.

Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead

1. Coronation Street: Shona dumps cheating David

(Monday at 8pm on ITV1)

ITV

With Max refusing to have any visitors after his sentencing, David asks Daniel if he can find out how his son is coping at the secure training centre. But bad news follows when David takes a call from an officer at the facility, revealing that Max has been attacked.



Devastated, David heads to Victoria Garden and is found by Maria drowning his sorrows. She's sympathetic to his situation and offers him comfort, but drunken David misreads the situation and moves in for a kiss. Horrified, Maria orders him to go home, and then ends up telling Gary how David tried it on with her.

Meanwhile, David is relieved when Shona returns from London and assures him they'll face whatever the future holds together. The couple head to The Rovers, but their evening turns sour when Gary confronts David about kissing his wife.

Caught out, David tries to explain his actions, but humiliated Shona doesn't want to know and declares she's moving out.

The next morning, while David fills Gail in his latest relationship crisis, Maria urges Shona to forgive her husband's foolish mistake.

2. Emmerdale: Tragedy strikes for Pollard

(Thursday at 7.30pm on ITV1)

ITV

As Samson continues to sow discontent between Noah and Amelia, Noah is gutted to learn he has lost his apprenticeship. The teen heads off to meet a potential new employer, giving Samson the perfect opportunity to step in and look after Esther.

When Noah finds out, he questions Samson's true intentions, knowing full well that he's trying to get into Amelia's good books.

Samson's manipulation continues as he demands two grand from Noah's trust fund on the condition that he stays away from Amelia and Esther.

Meanwhile, Sam and Dan are both feeling the pinch as they struggle to provide for Esther's needs. Cain is against the idea of giving Dan a pay rise, and tells Sam that – as a Dingle – he needs to think outside the box.

Later, while in David's shop, an idea comes to Sam. With Pollard distracted, Sam tries to make off with a load of a baby stuff. However, Eric soon realises what's going on and he gives chase, only to end up tripping and hitting his head on the ground. Is this the end of Eric?

3. EastEnders: Sharon and Keanu are back on

(Monday at 7.30pm on BBC One)

BBC

Passions are reignited for Sharon and Keanu as the former lovers enjoy a steamy reunion in the bathroom of The Vic. Afterwards, the pair return to the bar, but a comment from Denise leads the rest of the punters to realise what they've been up to.

Sharon and Keanu are on cloud nine to be back together, but their happiness is cut short when Linda reveals she's had a counter offer from Nish and Suki for Mick's half of the pub.

To make matters worse, Sharon then overhears a voice note from Sam to Keanu, hinting at their romance in Spain. This prompts her to tell Keanu they're finished. Gutted at blowing his chance with the woman he loves, Keanu distracts himself with his first shift at Peggy's.

Meanwhile, Sharon is regretting being so hasty and after talking things through with Kat, she calls Keanu to tell him she still loves him. But she may already be too late…

4. Hollyoaks: Juliet gets arrested

(Tuesday at 7pm on E4 and Wednesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4)

Lime Pictures

Wanting to create memories for Juliet, Peri surprises her with a mini-festival in the park. Juliet is far from impressed though, and tells Peri the fuss is just a constant reminder she may be on borrowed time.

Later, the couple go partying at The Loft with Rayne and Lacey, but Juliet's wild behaviour starts spiralling out of control. Concerned, Peri calls Zoe for help, but a scuffle ensues, resulting in Juliet accidentally hitting the copper and getting arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

Juliet is taken to the police station and given a stern talking-to, while Donna-Marie tells Peri she'd be better off trying to get on Juliet's wavelength.

Ignoring Donna-Marie's advice, Peri turns to Rayne and Lacey for help, and the influencer comes up with a plan. However, Juliet doesn't quite see things the same way, and as tensions flare between her and Peri, she starts cutting off her hair.

5. Emmerdale: Bernice's date dies

(Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV1)

Preparations for Bob and Bernice's grand re-opening of the B&B descend into mayhem when Cathy has another frustrated outburst, then accidentally destroys the cake Marlon has created for the event.

While frazzled Bob tries to manage his daughter's volatile behaviour, Bernice is buzzing after spending the night with Tim, a handsome harpist she booked for the B&B's unveiling.

Soon the guests start arriving, and Bernice is in her element playing hostess, but there's no sign of Tim. Tragically, the mystery of his whereabouts is solved when Bob discovers Tim lying dead in one of the bedrooms and is forced to break the news to Bernice.

As Bernice reels, further chaos ensues when Wendy gets the wrong end of the stick and thinks Bob and Bernice are having an affair.

6. Coronation Street: Daisy attacks Justin

(Wednesday at 8pm on ITV1)

ITV

Daisy's nightmare continues as obsessive Justin bombards her with a string of text messages. The unwanted attention leads her to break down in tears, and witnessing his fiancée's distress, Daniel insists it's time they went to the police again.

At the station, Daisy shows PC Scott the messages from Justin, but is disappointed when the copper plays it down. Returning home, Daisy is then horrified to discover PC Scott has been on her social media and liked all her holiday snaps.

With a rage simmering inside her, Daisy reaches boiling point when she sees Justin standing on the street with a bunch of flowers. Storming over, Daisy hurls the bouquet onto the pavement and stamps on it, before punching her stalker in the face.

Justin plays the victim by claiming the flowers were for his mum, who has just passed away and he was on the way to visit George to sort the funeral arrangements. And things soon go from bad to worse for poor Daisy when PC Jess arrives to reveal Justin has accused her of assault.

7. EastEnders: Denise arranges a rendezvous with Ravi

(Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7.30pm on BBC One)

BBC

Despite her best efforts, Denise just can't stay away from Ravi and ends up making a drunken move on him in The Vic. He rejects her advances, which leads Dee to turn to Sharon for advice, as she secretly searches to validate her growing feelings for the bad boy.

Later, the women of Walford have a lock-in after hours at The Vic, opening up about their various relationship woes.

Denise later returns to Number 27 and deliberately kisses Jack in eyeshot of Ravi. He's done with playing games though and invites Denise to spend the night with him at a hotel.

The next day, the pair share a moment of passion in the alleyway of The Vic and Denise agrees to sneak away for the night. But is she about to get caught out?

8. Hollyoaks: Norma and Warren call a truce

(Wednesday at 7pm on E4 and Thursday at 6.30pm on Channel 4)

Lime Pictures

Norma is in turmoil over Warren's ailing health and tells Misbah she fears his body rejecting her liver is a sign he doesn't want her in his life. She also reveals she has been hiding a big secret, and Misbah urges her to tell Warren the truth so they can rebuild their relationship.

However, before Norma has the chance to come clean, Warren stuns her with an apology of his own, after being convinced by Joel to give her another chance.

With mum and son reunited, Norma vows no-one is going to come between them and warns Sienna there's nothing she wouldn't do to protect her family.

To prove her love, Norma surprises Warren and Joel with a thoughtful family portrait, but Sienna's still wary and asks Joel to keep an eye on her around the twins.

9. Home and Away: Felicity causes drama

(Thursday at 1.45pm on Channel 5)

Channel 5

With just one week to go until her wedding to Tane, Felicity is a bundle of nerves. And her groom is doing little to ease her anxious state when he announces he has moved their ceremony venue to the country.

Soon it's time for the stag and hen dos, and Eden surprises Felicity with a karaoke party bus. However, Felicity is far more interested in matchmaking her friend with Cash, and manipulates Eden into cancelling their plans so they can go to the same nightclub where her brother is celebrating Tane's stag.

Eden is furious with Felicity's underhand tactics, as is Tane, who warns his fiancé she's playing with fire.

Cash also has words with Eden over her 'surprise' arrival, but she tells him to get over himself and proceeds to get drunk to hide her embarrassment. Sadly, she ends up making a fool of herself, and as Cash escorts her home, Eden confesses her love for him.

The next morning, Cash confronts Felicity over the whole fiasco, and warns his sister she can't get away with behaviour like that.

