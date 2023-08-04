Coronation Street and Emmerdale renew major product placement deal

ITV

ITV soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale have renewed a major product placement deal with Heineken UK.

Originally announced in April 2022, the deal sees the alcohol-free beer Heineken 0.0 served in The Rovers Return and The Woolpack — the first time a real-world beer has appeared in either soap.

Heineken 0.0 will now feature in both pubs for another 18 months, with characters able to order the drink alongside fictional beers Newton & Ridley and Ephraim Monk (via Convenience Store).

The partnership coincides with Heineken's 'Always a Choice' promise to promote non-alcoholic drinks in British pubs and bars.

"We're absolutely thrilled with the success of the partnership, and to continue to make alcohol-free beer more visible," James Crampton, Corporate Affairs Director for Heineken UK, said of the renewal.



"Emmerdale and Coronation Street have huge cultural currency. People are seeing their favourite characters order pints of 0.0 in the Rover's Return and Woolpack, and it's helping make it permissible for them in their real lives."

Meanwhile, John Whiston, managing director of continuing drama at ITV, said he was "delighted" at the renewed partnership.

"As a responsible broadcaster, it's important to reflect the nation's increasingly diverse drinking habits on screen, and research reveals that showing Heineken 0.0 as a drink of choice for our characters is helping to normalise and drive the uptake of alcohol-free lager," he said.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX. Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.



