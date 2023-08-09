Coronation Street and Emmerdale child stars pose for sweet picture

Several Coronation Street and Emmerdale child stars have come together for a sweet picture.

On Instagram, Sam Blakeman actor Jude Riordan posted a photo of himself with Isabella Flanagan, William Flanagan and Amelia Flanagan.

The first two Flanagan siblings are Jude's Corrie co-stars, playing Hope Stape and Joseph Brown, respectively. Amelia, meanwhile, plays April Windsor over on Emmerdale.

"Holiday shopping with this lot! When you're all in the same country at the same time but different states," the photo's caption reads.

"PS don't you think I could pass as a Flanagan?? #samandhope #corriekids #corrieemmerdalecrossover #youngactors."

Fans noted in the comments that Jude does indeed have a resemblance to the Flanagans. Elsewhere, Jude explained that the photo was taken in Manchester's Trafford Centre, and the kids will be heading to different US states on holiday next week, with Jude going to New York City.

On Corrie, Jude and Isabella's characters Sam and Hope became an official couple a few months back, which is part of a move away from villainous Hope storylines.

Executive producer Iain MacLeod recently said of the developments: "I just think there's a risk with any character that's that brilliant — and Isabella [Flangan] is such a good actress as well — that you burn them out by having them doing too much big crazy stuff in a run. If we're lucky, God willing, we'll have her for years and years."

He continued: "Hope and Sam, we're taking as our benchmark 'PJ and Duncan'. What if we can take these kids that are, like, 10 and grow them for a decade into this incredibly rich friendship?



"That's what we're hoping to do. Obviously, both of those actors are so talented that they might very well be off to Hollywood by the time they're 14. But if we can keep them, we're trying to PJ and Duncan them up."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

