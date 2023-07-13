Coronation Street and Emmerdale announce All Star Summer change to tours

Coronation Street and Emmerdale fans visiting the soaps' sets are in for a treat this summer as some familiar faces are due to make surprise appearances.

ITV and Continuum have today announced their All Star Summer event that will run across The Emmerdale Village Tour and Coronation Street Experience which allow fans of the show to explore the set pieces that make up their favourite soaps.

The season will see cast members from the show dropping in on selected afternoon sessions every weekend from Saturday, July 22, at Coronation Street and Saturday, July 29, for Emmerdale until Sunday, September 3.

The unique star tours will allow attendees to take part in guided tours around the sets before being joined by a mystery member of the cast for a special photo opportunity and meet-and-greet experience.

Neil Curry, Guest Experience Manager from Continuum Attractions teased: "Our guests tell us they want to get as close to the shows as possible, they also say that meeting the cast is one of their all-time 'bucket list wishes', so we thought we'd turn the Summer into a soap meet and greet spectacular!

"It's genuinely the best fun to see the surprise and excitement when our visitors come face to face with one of their favourite cast members on the actual set where they work."

Tickets for the sessions are now available to book online (here for Emmerdale and here for Coronation Street), with fans that buy tickets for both tours eligible for a 15% discount.

James Penfold, ITV's Controller Commercial, Brand Licensing, added: "We're really excited to say that some of the biggest names on our shows will be waiting to say hi to those lucky enough to get these tickets. These are once-in-a-lifetime moments for so many people, a lot who have travelled from the other side of the world to visit us. It's definitely going to be a summer to remember."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX. Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

