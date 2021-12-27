Coronation Street and EastEnders win big at the Digital Spy Reader Awards 2021

Photo credit: ITV/Digital Spy - BBC

It's been a rocky couple of years for soaps with schedule changes and unpredictable airdates, but in 2021, they've largely got back on track with some massive storylines at the forefront.

We asked you to vote for your favourites, and now have the final results – here are all the big soaps winners at the Digital Spy Reader Awards 2021.

SOAP AWARDS

Best Actor (Female)

Coronation Street's Sally Carman as Abi Franklin wins your Best Actor in Soaps this year, while Mollie Gallagher's portrayal of Nina in Corrie, and Balvinder Sopal's Suki in EastEnders round out second and third.

Best Actor (Male)

"Thank you for my very welcome early Christmas gift," said David Neilson. "I shall cherish it. It's pleasing that the storyline has resonated and hopefully made a small difference in the continuing battle against bullying and hate crime. I wish all the readers and voters of Digital Spy a Merry Christmas and a happy, healthy 2022."

Another Corrie nomination wins the top spot for the Best Actor in the male category, with soap legend David Neilson taking first place for playing Roy Cropper. Danny Dyer gets runner-up with his performance as Mick in EastEnders, while Stevie Basaula comes in third for his role as Isaac, also in EastEnders.

Best Evening Soap



For the second year running EastEnders has taken the top spot for your Best Evening Soap, only beating Coronation Street to the top spot by 40 votes – proving how tough the competition was and that every vote counts.

Best Daytime Soap

For the fifth year running, Neighbours has taken the crown for Best Daytime Soap. Its popularity remains steady every year, but Doctors and Home and Away continue to have strong showings as well.

Most Devastating Soap Death

It was close, but the death of Seb Franklin in Coronation Street takes the top spot this year thanks to Harry Visinoni's performance. Kush Kazemi in EastEnders was a close second, with long-time Corrie legend Norris Cole taking third place.

Best Soap Storyline

Coronation Street's dramatic and relevant depiction of a shocking hate crime attack against Seb and Nina undeniably takes the top spot this year. The storyline, which tackles social intolerance, was the work of Coronation Street producers and researchers working alongside The Sophie Lancaster Foundation to highlight these issues and bring awareness to intolerance and prejudice often suffered by stigmatised and minority groups.

Best Soap Couple

Ballum fans rejoice as Ben and Callum take the top spot again this year – after winning last year, too! The popularity of this couple is undeniable, with the pair taking up 42% of the entire vote.

OMG Soap Moment

Seb's death in Coronation Street had a big impact on viewers and it's reflected in another award – receiving first place in this category as well as Most Devastating Death. EastEnders had a good showing as well, collecting second and third place for Rocky being a conman and baby Alyssa being Dennis's.

Best Soap Newcomer

James Farrar as Zack Hudson takes first place in this category, giving EastEnders another for the win column. Sam Retford, who plays Curtis Delamere in Coronation Street, takes second, while Barbara Smith's portrayal of Dana Monroe in EastEnders rounds out the top three.

