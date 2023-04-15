Coronation Street death aftermath in Stephen Reid storyline

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid continues to cover his tracks next week after claiming his third victim.

Stephen is desperate to avoid being rumbled after killing his business rival Rufus Donahue in sinister scenes this week.

Rufus was found dead in his swimming pool in Friday's episode (April 14) and flashback scenes soon showed that Stephen was to blame, wanting his enemy out of the way following his recent blackmail demands.

Next week, Michael Bailey shares his theory over what might have happened.

During a chat at Underworld, Michael speculates to Stephen that Rufus must have drunkenly fallen into the pool.

Stephen is only too happy to go along with this, hoping that the police will feel the same way.

The villain knows that life will be much easier if the police treat Rufus' demise as a tragic accident rather than something more sinister.

Michael's conversation with Stephen comes as he officially starts work in his new role as junior manager at the factory.

Stephen has promised to share the secrets of his business success with Michael in the coming months, but Michael remains blissfully unaware of how dangerous his boss is.

Earlier this year, Coronation Street's producer Iain MacLeod spoke about the long-term future of Stephen's storyline – promising that he'll eventually be caught out.

Discussing the possibility on ITV1's Loose Women, MacLeod commented: "Of course he is [going to be caught]. It's a soap, bad guys always get their comeuppance in the end, don't they?

"So yes, 100%. There's a lot of fun to be had between now and then, I will say."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

