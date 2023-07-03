Coronation Street confirms death in Damon and Adam story

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street's Adam Barlow fears he's responsible for a death next week as he receives some unsettling news.

Adam starts to regret his recent actions when his brother-in-law Nick Tilsley shows him a copy of the local newspaper, which is reporting on the murder of a local gangster.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The paper reveals the name of a man who has already been arrested for the crime. Nick and Adam both recognise this villain as one of the brothers that Damon was recently involved in dodgy dealings with.

Adam is horrified as he considers the possibility that the murdered man might be Damon.

ITV

Related: Coronation Street's Stephen Reid plots another murder in 34 new spoiler pictures

Later, Adam's wife Sarah is confused when she returns home and finds him scrolling through her phone.

Adam admits that he needs to know if Sarah has heard from Damon recently, as he has done something really stupid.

The scheming lawyer then comes clean about how he wanted Damon out of their lives, so deliberately landed him in trouble with a local gangster.

Although Adam clarifies that he just wanted to scare his love rival off, he shares his fears that Damon may now be dead as a consequence.

ITV

Related: Coronation Street airs exit scenes for Evelyn Plummer following emotional reunion

Damon's departure scenes aired last month, as he fled from the Street after learning what Adam had done. At the time, he was unharmed and appeared to get away.

Corrie bosses have also strongly hinted that Damon could reappear in the future, so it seems unlikely that he's the victim mentioned in the newspaper.

A show spokesperson recently told Digital Spy: "There's definitely some unfinished business between Sarah and Damon. Adam would like to believe this is the end of Damon but whether it is or not remains to be seen."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like