Coronation Street co-stars celebrate wedding anniversary

Coronation Street real-life couple Sally Carman and Joe Duttine have shared their delight over reaching one year of married life.

Actor Joe, who plays Tim Metcalfe on the soap, shared a sweet tribute to wife Sally, who stars as Abi Webster, on Instagram to mark the couple's first wedding anniversary.

Sharing a drawing of the pair kissing while holding champagne flutes, and surrounded by balloons and flowers, Joe wrote: "One year, happy anniversary Mrs."



His post attracted plenty of love from his and Sally's Corrie co-stars, with Beth Sutherland star Lisa George and Kirk Sutherland actor Andy Whyment both sending congratulatory messages to the pair.

Jenny Connor star Sally Ann Matthews also shared her love for the couple, commenting: "Gorgeous, gorgeous, gorgeous ".

The couple tied the knot last July after four years together, with Sally sharing the news of their marriage with a snap of the newlyweds surrounded by balloons - a photo which Joe's drawing recreates.

Illustration: Digital Spy/Shyvonne Thomas - Getty Images

Sally revealed last month that she and Joe had reached the five-year mark in their relationship, as she shared a celebratory photo of the couple embracing alongside five love heart emojis.

While the pair's relationship may be going from strength to strength off-screen, Sally previously jokingly revealed that she doesn't enjoy sharing scenes with her partner on the Corrie set, claiming that she 'hates' working with him.

"He's a rotten man to work with because he makes me laugh to the point where I get that sweaty feeling because I can't get a grip," she revealed. "It's painful. I'll have gritted teeth and go: 'Stop it!', and he'll say: 'I'm not doing anything'. If I never have a scene with him again I'll be all right with that."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

