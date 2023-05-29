Coronation Street addresses missing characters at Chesney and Gemma's wedding

Coronation Street has explained the absence of Chesney's family at his wedding.

Tonight's episode (May 29) saw Chesney marry Gemma in a big orange affair, but his mother and sister were both missing from the nuptials.

"That's Fiz and me Mam not coming now either," Chesney said as he got ready with Tyrone and Dev.

ITV

After consulting his phone, Tyrone confirmed the news, saying: "Yeah, I've just had the same. Fiz is at A&E with her now. Apparently Cilla had an accident at karaoke last night."

Chesney confirmed the injury as a "broken collar bone, tussle over the mic".

"Must be bad though, if Fiz isn't coming," Tyrone commented.

Adding to the list of absentees was Kirk. "Ice cream van ran into the back of his van last night in Milton Keynes. He's having to stay to have it repaired," Tyrone informed a distressed Chesney.



In real life, Jennie McAlpine, who plays Fiz, is currently pregnant and recently temporarily left the show on maternity leave.

Scenes earlier this month saw Fiz exit the Cobbles for a new job opportunity in Norwich.

Although this would mean being away from her family, Fiz decided the offer of new responsibilities and the promise of a much higher salary would make it all worthwhile.

ITV

Appearing on ITV's Loose Women in February, show producer Iain MacLeod commented: "This is one of the weird things about working on a soap.



"When an actor says they're pregnant, obviously the first reaction is, 'Congratulations, that's amazing', but the second one is, 'Right, how are we going to account for their absence?'

"What we didn't want to do is split them [Fiz and Tyrone] up because they've been on again and off again and they've just got married."

While it is unknown how long Jennie will be on maternity leave for, Fiz's new job has been described on screen as a six-month contract.

Meanwhile, Wendi Peters, who starred as Cilla until 2014, is now starring in Doctors, while Kirk actor Andy Whyment recently took part in the all-stars series of I'm A Celebrity.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

