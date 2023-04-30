Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies in Cambridge aged 92

Barbara Young starred in Last Of The Summer Wine alongside Kathy Staff and Jane Freeman

Actress Barbara Young, who starred in Coronation Street and Last of the Summer Wine, has died aged 92.

Her daughter, Liza Pulman, said she had died after receiving "remarkable care" at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Young, who also worked on Family Affairs, Doctors and Casualty, was described by Ms Pulman on Instagram as "beautiful, brilliant, opinionated, loud, warm-hearted and talented".

Comedian Dawn French responded: "Love all around you, sweet L."

Born on 9 February 1931, Young had various parts over the years in ITV soap Coronation Street including as Barbara Platt, the mother of Martin Platt, who married Gail, and most recently as Rita Sullivan's friend Doreen Fenwick.

After arriving as Doreen in 2007, she received a marriage proposal from Norris Cole and was at one point told to pack her bags by Rita before they made up.

Young also starred in Doctors as well as Hollyoaks and The Bill

Ms Pulman, who is herself a singer, said: "Just to let people know, my beautiful, brilliant, opinionated, loud, warm-hearted, talented and singular mother died on Thursday night at 10.30pm.

"My sister Cory and I were by her hospital bed for 30 hours straight and in the end, as is so often the case, she slipped away in our absence with a beautiful nurse called Mercy (you couldn't write it) caring for her.

"The care she received in those last days at Addenbrookes was remarkable - considered, careful and empathetic - and to a person, they all said how much they had loved my mum, how she had made them laugh and how she had always been interested in them."

Young's daughter Liza Pulman says she was "brilliant, opinionated and warm-hearted"

She added: "She was 43 years without my father, 30 years without a cigarette and 20 years without a drink but never without a humbug."

"I have no words to describe how much I will miss her. You did well mum. Safe travels."

Young will also be remembered as Sadie Hargreaves, later Lloyd, in Channel 5 soap Family Affairs which saw her star as Pamela Tripp's gossipy and flamboyant mother in more than 100 episodes over her run in the show.

In a reply to Ms Pulman's Instagram post announcing Young's death, actor Michael Jibson said: "So sorry for you." While actor Tom Scurr said it had been "a real pleasure working with Barbara years ago".

"She was totally joyful," he added.

