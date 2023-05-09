These Coronation portraits are regal – but not quite natural

The King wearing the Imperial State Crown and holding the Orb and Sceptre with Cross - HUGO BURNAND/ AFP

The official Coronation portraits have been unveiled, and they are an exercise in proficiency: polished, and suggestive of the best wedding photography. This is no surprise: I notice that Hugh Burnand, the British photographer responsible for them, also documented the nuptials of the then-Prince of Wales and Camilla Parker Bowles at Windsor Castle in 2005. Yet the fact that they are not, artistically, more captivating is something of a shame, given that the King, unlike his late mother, is known for taking an interest in the visual arts.

That said, it’s hard to imagine how anyone could have approached this task with greater success, because the very concept of a coronation portrait, in the 21st century, presents a peculiarly knotty challenge.

Society has come a long way since the Restoration, when the last of the King’s namesakes occupied the throne. Although it may not have been a royal commission, John Michael Wright’s formal portrait of Charles II of c1671-76 – now part of the Royal Collection, and on display today in the throne room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse – provides, in the collective imagination, a template for a convincing coronation portrait.

Dressed in red Parliament robes, and holding the new orb and sceptre created for his ceremony, the monarch appears effortlessly authoritative beneath a canopy of state – an effect enhanced by his frontal pose, which emphasises a sense of otherworldly, hierarchical artificiality. Meanwhile, those suavely casual, almost-capering slender stockinged legs suggest his underlying anarchic merriment, as well as that of the spirit of his age.

An official portrait of King Charles and Queen Camilla to mark the Coronation - HUGO BURNAND/BUCKINGHAM PALACE/AFP via Getty Images

In comparison, something about the expressions of both Charles III and Queen Camilla endearingly implies an awareness of how unnatural it is, in the modern era, to be wearing so much gleaming clobber. When I first saw the new photographs – and here, Your Majesties, I must apologise again – the first phrase that popped into my head was “fancy dress”; part of the issue, I suspect, is that the King typically exhibits impeccable taste in tailoring.

Inevitably, the portraits strain for a different effect to that of the King’s new postage stamps, on which he appears bare-headed – although, to modernise the subject, could Burnand have experimented within the series by photographing him seated in the throne room not in full regalia, but with his crown, orb and sceptre, still prominently visible, at his elbow? Monarchy, today, isn’t meant to be formidable.

Queen Camilla in the Green Drawing Room of Buckingham palace on the day of the Coronation - HUGO BURNAND/BUCKINGHAM PALACE/AFP via Getty Images

Of course, the obvious parallel is with the photographic coronation portraits, likewise taken in Buckingham Palace shortly after the ceremony, of Queen Elizabeth II by Cecil Beaton. Compared with her son’s, they still zing.

The late Queen, though, had the glamour of youth on her side – something that Beaton readily exploited, by shooting her theatrically against a painted backdrop of the Chapel of Henry VII at Westminster Abbey, to emphasise the magical unreality of the occasion, and so subliminally to underscore its fairy-tale connotations. Of course, a beautiful young princess, upon her accession to the throne, can carry off wearing (and holding) the Crown Jewels more easily than a 74-year-old man. Other than rappers, we rarely see blokes decked out in so much bling.

Cecil Beaton's official portrait of Queen Elizabeth II for her Coronation in 1953 - Royal Collection Trust/Â© His Majesty King Charles III 2023

But note, too, how Beaton manipulated that impressive fabric swag in the background, to enhance the composition’s dynamism; whereas, in Burnand’s image, His Majesty sits before an expanse of crimson drapery, with monotonously vertical pleats, so dark (like his trousers) it’s almost ominous. For me, the portrait of the Queen standing by herself in the Green Drawing Room, with its more delicate, less saturated, palette, is better. She’s integrated into the whole.

Still, while these portraits may elicit only mild enthusiasm, I am confident, given the King’s tastes, that, in time, more svelte and natural, yet simultaneously regal, portraits will follow.

