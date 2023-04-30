Coronation news – latest: Public asked to swear allegiance to King out loud during ceremony

With less than one week until the coronation of King Charles III, millions of people around the world have been invited to participate in the ceremony next Saturday 6 May.

Members of the public watching the coronation have been asked to cry out and swear allegiance to the new King, marking the first time they have been given an active role in the ancient ceremony.

Lambeth Palace said it hoped the newly introduced Homage of the People will result in a “great cry around the nation and around the world of support for the King” from those watching on television at home, in community spaces, or online.

During the ceremony, the Archbishop will ask “all persons of goodwill in The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of the other Realms and the Territories to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all”.

The order of service will read: “All who so desire, in the Abbey, and elsewhere, say together:

“All: I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God.

As preparations for the coronation continue in full swing, a full list of people taking part in ceremonial roles during the ceremony has also been released.

The moment that the King will be crowned has also been depicted on new commemorative coronation stamps released by Royal Mail. The set, comprised of four stamps, is based on newly-commissioned wood engravings by artist Andrew Davidson.

Saturday 29 April 2023 19:41 , Maanya Sachdeva

Madame Tussauds London has unveiled a new wax statue of the Queen Consort, in the run-up to the coronation ceremony next Saturday (6 May).

Camilla’s waxwork will stand alongside alongside the statues of Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the late Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in the Throne Room.

General manager of Madame Tussauds, Tim Waters said: “What better way to mark the official start of this new chapter in the history of the British monarchy than with the creation of our brand new soon-to-be Queen Camilla to stand alongside her husband, the King.”

Madame Tussauds unveils new waxwork of Camilla ahead of coronation

Saturday 29 April 2023 18:41 , Maanya Sachdeva

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle Sr has suggested he wants to “fix” his relationship with the Duchess of Sussex in a new interview.

Thomas’s comments were made during his conversation with Australian news programme 7News Spotlight, which will be broadcast on Sunday 30 April.

Meghan and her father have had a strained relationship, which further deteriorated after it was revealed Thomas had collaborated with paparazzi to stage several photo shoots before Meghan’s wedding to Harry in 2018.

Full story here:

Meghan’s father Thomas Markle asks how he can ‘fix’ their relationship

Saturday 29 April 2023 17:40 , Maanya Sachdeva

As the UK prepares to crown a new monarch for the first time in more than 70 years, many will be planning street parties and Big Lunches – a mainstay at royal celebrations.

Last year, neighbourhoods throughout the country threw community parties to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee.

Buckingham Palace is once again encouraging people to bring their communities together by organising Big Lunches and street parties on Sunday 7 May, with thousands of events expected to take place in streets, gardens, parks, and community spaces.

Kate Ng asked experts for their top tips on throwing a coronation street party fit for a new king:

How to throw a coronation street party to celebrate King Charles III

Saturday 29 April 2023 16:40 , Maanya Sachdeva

The King’s coronation on Saturday 6 May will be followed by a special concert on 7 May.

The event, celebrating the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, will take place at Windsor Castle in front of a crowd of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests.

Here’s the full list of the confirmed musical acts that will take the stage next Sunday:

Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie among acts to perform at coronation concert

Saturday 29 April 2023 15:40 , Maanya Sachdeva

A complete recording of the King’s coronation ceremony will be released around the world on 6 May.

The recording, which marks a first in British royal history, will feature music and spoken word from the ceremony next Saturday.

It will be exclusively recorded at Westminster Abbey and released by Decca Records. An official photograph taken on the day will be chosen for the cover art.

Find out more here:

Full recording of King’s coronation to be released on the day of historic event

Saturday 29 April 2023 14:40 , Maanya Sachdeva

Meghan Markle has reportedly signed with major Hollywood talent agency WME that represents stars such as Rihanna and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

According to news reports, the signing comes after a long battle to represent the Duchess of Sussex.

My colleague Ellie Harrison reports:

Meghan Markle ‘signs with major Hollywood talent agency’ joining Rihanna and The Rock

Saturday 29 April 2023 13:40 , Maanya Sachdeva

Ahead of King Charles’s coronation on Saturday 6 May 2023, here’s everything to know about his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s swearing-in ceremony at Westminster Abbey 70 years ago:

When was the Queen’s coronation?

Saturday 29 April 2023 13:11 , Maanya Sachdeva

Kate Middleton recently revealed that she didn’t need to have her engagement ring, which belonged to Princess Diana, resized.

Kate and William recently travelled to Wales as part of their ongoing tour of England.

During the visit, one fan pointed at the sapphire engagment ring, which William gave her when he proposed in 2010. In response, Kate shared that she and her late mother-in-law had the same ring size.

Watch the full interaction here:

Kate Middleton says she didn’t have to get Princess Diana’s engagement ring resized

Saturday 29 April 2023 12:47 , Maanya Sachdeva

Never-before-seen footage of personal moments from King Charles’s life are among clips to feature in a new BBC documentary.

Charles R: The Making of a Monarch will includes both unseen and rarely seen footage of Charles, narrating his more than 70-year journey as heir to the throne – in his own words.

Viewers will hear the King discuss his childhood, including his memories of the Queen’s coronation, as well as his school days, adolescence, and investiture as Prince of Wales.

Here’s everything you need to know about the documentary:

Unseen footage of King Charles spanning 70 years revealed in BBC documentary

Saturday 29 April 2023 12:10 , Maanya Sachdeva

Prince William and Kate have released a new photograph to mark their 12th wedding anniversary.

The photograph, taken in Norfolk last year, shows the royal couple posing on bikes. The Prince and Princess of Wales got married at Westminster Abbey on 29 April, 2011.

Fans congratulated the couple, wishing them a lifetime of love and support. Full story here:

Kate and William mark 12th wedding anniversary with cycling photo

Saturday 29 April 2023 11:40 , Maanya Sachdeva

A photograph of King Charles taken for his matriculation at the University of Cambridge has been released.

Trinity College, Cambridge, where Charles studied for three years, shared the picture of the 18-year-old prince taken in October 1967, ahead of the coronation next week.

See the photograph, preserved in Trinity College’s archives since it was taken 56 years ago, here:

Photo of Charles at start of Cambridge studies released for first time

Saturday 29 April 2023 11:11 , Maanya Sachdeva

Samantha Markle, the estranged half-sister of the Duchess of Sussex, has claimed Meghan and Harry’s relationship is “toxic”.

Speaking to Australian news channel 7News, the 58-year old also said the duke and duchess are “unhealthy for each other” and that Meghan would “still be a waitress” if it wasn’t for their father Thomas Markle Sr.

The programme Spotlight will air on Sunday 30 April, less than a week before King Charles’s coronation ceremony.

My colleague Kate Ng has the full story:

Meghan’s half-sister claims she and Prince Harry have a ‘toxic relationship’

Saturday 29 April 2023 10:31 , Roisin O'Connor

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be joined by 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbey for their coronation on 6 May.

Among the senior members of the royal family, a number of celebrities, actors, and politicians in attendance. The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the ceremony.

After months of speculation surrounding whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the event, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday 12 April that Prince Harry will attend. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will stay at home with their children, Archie and Lilbet.

Meanwhile, The Independent understands that Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York has not been invited by the King.

Here are all of the royals and celebrities who have confirmed they will be attending the King’s coronation:

Who is attending King Charles’s coronation?

Saturday 29 April 2023 10:00 , Roisin O'Connor

The King will have greater privacy than afforded previous monarchs during one of the most sacred moments of the coronation.

Charles will be shielded by a new partition, featuring an embroidered design celebrating the Commonwealth, when he is anointed by the Archbishop of Canterbury during his crowning on 6 May.

New screen will give Charles privacy during coronation anointing

Saturday 29 April 2023 09:30 , Roisin O'Connor

The King was presented with a new royal horse and a commemorative sword at Windsor Castle on Friday in a ceremony to mark his honorary appointment as commissioner-in-chief of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Full story:

King presented with new royal horse and commemorative sword at Windsor Castle

Saturday 29 April 2023 09:02 , Roisin O'Connor

The King and Queen Consort each have four Pages of Honour supporting them on the day of the coronation – schoolboys who are family friends or close relatives.

Prominent among them is Charles’s eldest grandson Prince George, the nine-year-old future monarch, as well as Camilla’s three grandsons.

The Queen Consort will also have two Ladies in Attendance – her sister Annabel Elliot and her trusted friend the Marchioness of Lansdowne – whose roles will be to support her through elements of the service.

As the procession of the King and Camilla, their regalia, senior clerics and other figures makes its way through the nave and quire of Westminster Abbey, pages will hold the robes of some of the leading individuals taking part.

Meet the Pages of Honour and Ladies in Attendance at the coronation

Saturday 29 April 2023 08:50 , Roisin O'Connor

Three new photographs of King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace have been shared ahead of the coronation.

The images were taken in the palace’s blue drawing room last month. One photograph shows the King and Queen Consort standing side by side in front of a portrait of Charles’s great-grandfather King George V.

The portrait was painted shortly after King George V’s own coronation in June 1911.

New photographs of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla released

Saturday 29 April 2023 08:13 , Roisin O'Connor

The coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla is taking place just a week from now.

Pubs, clubs and bars in England and Wales will be able to continue serving customers for two hours beyond their usual closing time, with the extended licensing hours applying from 11pm on Friday May 5, Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7.

Here is a look at what else is happening day by day and how the coronation celebrations will unfold.

A day-by-day guide to the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla

Friday 28 April 2023 22:30 , Kate Ng

A complete recording of the King’s coronation ceremony will be released globally on the day of the historic event.

The recording, featuring both the music and spoken word from the ceremony, will be available to stream and download on 6 May.

It is the first time in history that such a recording has been produced, marking an unprecedented event in both recorded music and British royal history.

Read more:

Full recording of King’s coronation to be released on the day of historic event

Friday 28 April 2023 21:30 , Kate Ng

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla is fast approaching – and with it, a long weekend for the country to celebrate the occasion.

As with his mother’s jubilee, the King has also given Britons a public holiday to honour his coronation. The ceremony falls on Saturday 6 May, with a Coronation Concert scheduled on Sunday 7 May and a bank holiday on Monday 8 May.

As the UK prepares to crown a new monarch for the first time in more than 70 years, many will be planning street parties and Big Lunches, which are a mainstay at royal celebrations.

Here’s how you can throw a street party to celebrate:

How to throw a coronation street party to celebrate King Charles III

Friday 28 April 2023 20:30 , Kate Ng

The Duchess of Sussex’s father Thomas Markle Sr has expressed a desire to “fix” his relationship with his daughter.

Meghan Markle and Thomas Sr have a strained relationship, which came to a head after Thomas collaborated with paparazzi to stage several photo shoots before her wedding to Harry in 2018.

Thomas has now sat down for an interview with Australian news programme 7News Spotlight, which will be released on Sunday (30 April).

Isobel Lewis has the full story:

Meghan’s father Thomas Markle asks how he can ‘fix’ their relationship

Friday 28 April 2023 19:30 , Kate Ng

As the country gears up to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday 6 May 2023, many will be remembering the crowning of his late mother 71 years earlier, a defining event in 20th century British history.

Joanna Whitehead charts the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation:

When was the Queen’s coronation?

Friday 28 April 2023 18:30 , Kate Ng

Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced the title of the official coronation anthem.

The acclaimed composer has been tasked with creating a song for the 6 May celebrations, which will see the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

Ellie Muir reports:

Andrew Lloyd Webber announces name of official coronation anthem

Friday 28 April 2023 17:30 , Kate Ng

Previously unseen home videos of the Duchess of Sussex as a homecoming queen during her high school days will air on Australian TV this weekend.

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr, and half-siblings Samantha and Thomas Jr, provided the footage to Australian news programme 7News Spotlight as part of a new set of interviews.

Find out more below:

Unseen footage of Meghan Markle as a teenage homecoming queen to air on Australian TV

Friday 28 April 2023 17:00 , Kate Ng

Friday 28 April 2023 16:32 , Kate Ng

Samantha Markle, the estranged older half-sister of the Duchess of Sussex, has claimed that the Meghan’s relationship with Harry “toxic” in a new interview.

Speaking to Australian news programme 7News Spotlight, the 58-year-old, who recently lost a defamation lawsuit against the royal, claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “unhealthy for each other”.

Read more:

Meghan’s half-sister claims she and Prince Harry have a ‘toxic relationship’

Friday 28 April 2023 14:00 , Ellie Muir

King Charles III and Queen Camilla recently celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on 9 April.

To mark their wedding anniversary, a royal fan sent the couple a letter congratulating them on the major milestone. In response, Queen Camilla mailed back a personalised thank you card with a picture of the royal couple on the front.

However, it appears the queen consort has cropped out a major celebrity out of the thank you card: Ryan Reynolds.

Read the full story below:

King Charles and Queen Camilla seemingly crop Ryan Reynolds out of photo

Friday 28 April 2023 13:00 , Ellie Muir

A complete recording of the King’s coronation ceremony will be released globally on the day of the historic event.

The recording, featuring both the music and spoken word from the ceremony, will be available to stream and download on 6 May.

Read the full story below:

Full recording of King’s coronation to be released on the day of historic event

Friday 28 April 2023 12:00 , Ellie Muir

The moment that the King will be crowned has been depicted on new commemorative coronation stamps released by Royal Mail.

The set, comprised of four stamps, is based on newly-commissioned wood engravings by artist Andrew Davidson. One of the engravings imagines St Edward’s Crown being lowered onto Charles’s head by the Archbishop of Canterbury at the moment he will be crowned.

Read the full story below:

King’s crowning appears on limited-edition stamps celebrating coronation

Friday 28 April 2023 11:10 , Ellie Muir

The Duchess of Sussex has signed with a major talent agency that represents some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, according to reports.

Meghan will be represented at WME, which has celebrity clients including Rihanna, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Matt Damon.

Read the full story below:

Meghan Markle ‘signs with major Hollywood talent agency’ joining Rihanna and The Rock

Friday 28 April 2023 10:41 , Ellie Muir

Here is the full list released by Buckingham Palace of people taking part in ceremonial roles during the King and Queen Consort’s coronation ceremony.

Among them are former MI5 chief Baroness Elizabeth Manningham-Buller, who will carry St Edward’s Staff, and former children’s TV presenter, now author and peer, Baroness Floella Benjamin, tasked with carrying the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove.

Read the full list:

The full list of people with ceremonial roles during King’s coronation

Friday 28 April 2023 07:20 , Peony Hirwani

ICYMI: Prince William was paid a “very large sum of money” by Rupert Murdoch’s UK newspaper business to settle a phone-hacking claim, the High Court has heard.

The Prince of Wales allegedly received the secret payment after bringing a case against News Group Newspapers (NGN), the owners of The Sun and the now defunct News of the World.

Details of the settlement, which William allegedly received in 2020, were revealed on Tuesday in court documents submitted by William’s brother, Prince Harry, who is suing NGN over alleged unlawful information-gathering at its titles.

Joe Middleton reports.

Prince William paid ‘very large sum’ by Murdoch firm over phone-hacking

Friday 28 April 2023 06:50 , Peony Hirwani

The late Queen Elizabeth II’s reaction to the Duke of York’s catastrophic BBC Newsnight interview has been revealed in a new Channel 4 documentary.

Kate Ng reports:

Late Queen ‘realised Prince Andrew’s Newsnight interview was a mistake before he did’

Friday 28 April 2023 06:10 , Peony Hirwani

With centuries of history behind it, the Coronation Chair is a fragile piece of furniture and is currently undergoing conservation work to ensure it will be in top condition when the ceremony arrives in spring.

Kate Ng reports:

The fascinating history behind the chair King Charles will sit on at his coronation

Friday 28 April 2023 05:20 , Peony Hirwani

Lady Victoria Hervey has claimed that her ex-boyfriend, the Duke of York, had not been “media-trained” at the time he gave his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview over his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Kate Ng reports:

Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend claims he isn’t media-trained

Friday 28 April 2023 04:40 , Peony Hirwani

ICYMI: Piers Morgan has commented on Prince Harry’s phone hacking preliminary hearing after the royal claimed Morgan “knew about and encouraged” the illegal hacking of Princess Diana.

Isobel Lewis reports.

Piers Morgan responds to Prince Harry hacking trial claims

Friday 28 April 2023 04:00 , Ellie Muir

The Princess Royal will feature in the King’s glittering procession to Buckingham Palace after he has been crowned.

Anne will ride on horseback behind the gold state coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen Consort as they travel down The Mall.

Read the full story below:

Princess Royal given honour of riding behind the King after coronation

Friday 28 April 2023 02:00 , Ellie Muir

A video capturing Prince Harry’s “charming” debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony has resurfaced amidst news that only working royals will appear on the Palace balcony for King Charles III’s coronation.

Meredith Clark reports:

Prince Harry’s shining Buckingham Palace balcony moment resurfaces amid coronation

Friday 28 April 2023 01:00 , Ellie Muir

Tim Rooke, who has photographed the royal family for Shutterstock for the past 30 years, tells The Independent that he believes the coronation will have “all the pomp and significance you’d expect of a royal event” despite being significantly smaller than the 1953 coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate Ng reports:

Royal photographer explains what we can expect from King Charles’ coronation

Thursday 27 April 2023 23:00 , Ellie Muir

The mysterious anointing ceremony, known as the Act of Consecration, will take place before the investiture and crowning, and is carried out by the Archbishop. At Charles’s coronation, the Archbishop of Canterbury will be the one to anoint the King.

Read the full story below:

What will happen during King Charles’ anointing in coronation ceremony?

Thursday 27 April 2023 22:03 , Ellie Muir

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be joined by 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbey for their coronation on 6 May.

Among the senior members of the royal family, a number of celebrities, actors, and politicians in attendance. The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the ceremony.

Read the full story below:

Who is attending King Charles’s coronation?

Thursday 27 April 2023 21:00 , Ellie Muir

The late Queen Elizabeth II’s reaction to the Duke of York’s catastrophic BBC Newsnight interview has been revealed in a new Channel 4 documentary.

Kate Ng reports:

Late Queen ‘realised Prince Andrew’s Newsnight interview was a mistake before he did’

Thursday 27 April 2023 20:00 , Ellie Muir

King Charles III has presented new Standards and Colours to the armed forces in what he said was “the greatest possible privilege”.

Read the full story below:

King Charles presents new Standards and Colours that will be carried at coronation

Thursday 27 April 2023 19:00 , Ellie Muir

The Princess Royal will feature in the King’s glittering procession to Buckingham Palace after he has been crowned.

Anne will ride on horseback behind the gold state coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen Consort as they travel down The Mall.

The Mirror reported Charles has given his younger sister the prominent role during the historic day in recognition of her service.

Read the full story below:

Princess Royal given honour of riding behind the King after coronation

Thursday 27 April 2023 18:00 , Ellie Muir

The coronation of King Charles III will finally take place on Saturday 6 May 2023, almost eight months after he ascended to the British throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Ahead of the big event, many may be wondering what the royal family’s tree looks like.

Up until 8 September 2022, when she passed away at her beloved Balmoral estate in rural Aberdeenshire aged 96, the late Queen sat at the top as she had throughout her extraordinary 70-year reign, the longest of any monarch in our history.

Joe Sommerlad reports:

The royal family tree explained

Thursday 27 April 2023 16:29 , Thomas Kingsley

Proceedings have ended for the day with Mr Justice Fancourt ordering the claimants and defence to find a date in July to discuss the application of he amendment to Prince Harry’s claim.

Emails between The Sun executives and royal family discussed ‘finding a resolution without lawyers’ on hacking

Thursday 27 April 2023 16:05 , Thomas Kingsley

Emails about phone hacking allegations between executives from The Sun and senior staff in the royal family discuss “finding a resolution without lawyers.”

In a 2017 email to CEO of News Corporation Robert Thompson, former director of royal communications Sally Osman said: “The fact that we can have this conversation, with the Queen's full authority and knowledge of the scale and effect of hacking and surveillance on her family, their staff, associates, friends and family, is important with a view of resolution in the near future.”

However in a March 2018 email, Ms Osman, seeking the arrangement of a meeting with Mr Thompson to discuss the matter said: “The hope is still to find a resolution, without involving lawyers. However, if we do not receive a response and a sense of what might be done and by when, then we will need to reconsider.”

Lawyers for Prince Harry say emails between royal family and NGN ‘consistent with secret agreement'

Thursday 27 April 2023 15:25 , Thomas Kingsley

Harry's lawyers are now refuting NGN's counter-claim that there is no secret agreement between NGN and the royal family.

Mr Sherborne has pointed to evidence provided by the defence showing emails between former director of royal communications Sally Osman and NGN executives. Mr Sherborne claims that the emails are consistent with a secret agreement being in place. The emails mention the two parties "reaching an agreement without involving lawyers."

Mr Sherborne said this is consistent with a secret agreement and shows "this wasnt dealt with by the legal department, it was dealt with at a much higher level."

Thursday 27 April 2023 15:10 , Thomas Kingsley

David Sherborne KC for Prince Harry is now moving his argument away from Hugh Grant and onto what the duke knew of hacking in the years prior to the claim.

Mr Sherborne argues that because of the assurances the Duke of Sussex received from the royal family that phone hacking from NGN had been “done and dusted,” Harry could not have known the extent to which he had a claim.

“His circumstances are exceptionl partly because he’s relying on others. He’s part of an institution, he was kept out of the loop as he said and told what he had to do - he’s not criticising the family for that but that is what it was,” Mr Sherborne told the court.

Mr Sherborne adds that he then went on to 2016 when he left the army - during which time he was in acting service and unable to bring the claim.

However, prior to his wedding he had been given the greenlight from the Queen to take up his own case on phone hacking after finding out he had been targeted and was told the royal director of communications would handle this with NGN.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Thursday 27 April 2023 15:00 , Thomas Kingsley

The coronation of King Charles III will finally take place on Saturday 6 May 2023, almost eight months after he ascended to the British throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Ahead of the big event, many may be wondering what the royal family’s tree looks like.

Up until 8 September 2022, when she passed away at her beloved Balmoral estate in rural Aberdeenshire aged 96, the late Queen sat at the top as she had throughout her extraordinary 70-year reign, the longest of any monarch in our history.

Joe Sommerlad reports:

The royal family tree explained

Hugh Grant thought The Sun ‘paid off hospital employees’ for information

Thursday 27 April 2023 14:44 , Thomas Kingsley

Hugh Grant thought The Sun had “paid off hospital employees” and “had people in hospitals” to obtain medical records, which highlight his lack of knowledge of phone hacking against him his lawyers claims.

NGN’s lawyers argue Mr Grant, a prominent campaigner on press ethics as a member of the Hacked Off group, should have been aware he had a claim in relation to The Sun much earlier, and had left it too late to bring the latest legal action.

Hugh Grant attended the final day of a hearing at the High Court (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Thursday 27 April 2023 14:20 , Thomas Kingsley

His statement concludes: “I have invested a great deal of time in my campaign work for a better and ethical press.

“A corollary of that has been my interest and my own investigations to understand the truth.

“I have been shocked by what I have unearthed, without any help at all from the defendant, about unlawful acts committed by The Sun against me.

“The fact that it has now been confirmed, through my investigations, that these unlawful acts included targeted burglaries is truly appalling.

“The defendant clearly considers itself above the law and is using the law now in a way I believe it was never intended, that is to further cover up and conceal what it has done.

“I strongly believe that cannot be allowed to happen and that what it has done must be brought to light.”

Thursday 27 April 2023 14:15 , Thomas Kingsley

He referred in the statement to evidence he gave to the Leveson Inquiry into press standards and ethics in 2011, in which he spoke about a break in at his London flat, where the front door was forced off its hinges and a story appeared shortly afterwards in The Sun that “detailed the interior”.

He said: “I had no evidence that this burglary was carried out or commissioned on the instruction of the press, let alone The Sun”.

The actor added that he had been told by a private investigator in early 2022, which prompted him to launch his claim.

In his witness statement, the actor says he brought his recent claim after being passed information which “showed, for the first time, evidence that The Sun had targeted unlawful activity at me and my associates directly”.

He said the information included private investigator invoices and payments, and that they included the period during which the Leveson Inquiry into press standards and ethics was taking place.

Mr Grant said in the statement: “It was particularly shocking to learn that me and my associates, including members of my family who were not in any way in the public eye, had been targeted by The Sun during the Leveson Inquiry.

“It was widely reported and well known at the time these private investigators were commissioned - in November 2011 - that I was shortly going to be giving evidence to the Leveson Inquiry which included NGN.

“I found it astonishing that The Sun carried out these unlawful acts against me at a time when I was preparing to give evidence to a public inquiry on press ethics.

“Of course, all of this was concealed from me at the time.”

Hugh Grant claims The Sun ordered burglaries of his home, court hears

Thursday 27 April 2023 14:03 , Thomas Kingsley

Hugh Grant has accused The Sun of ordering burglaries of his home.

The actor, 62, attended the final day of a hearing at the High Court, at which News Group Newspapers (NGN) is bringing a bid to have claims by him and the Duke of Sussex thrown out.

Mr Grant, who settled a claim against NGN relating to unlawful information gathering at the News Of The World in 2012, is now bringing a similar legal action in relation to The Sun.

In a witness statement, the Mr Grant said: “My claim concerns unlawful acts committed by The Sun, including burglaries to order, the breaking and entering of private property in order to obtain private information through bugging, landline tapping, phone hacking, and the use of private investigators to do all these and other illegal things against me.”

Thursday 27 April 2023 13:51 , Matt Mathers

Piers Morgan has commented on Prince Harry’s phone hacking preliminary hearing after the royal claimed Morgan “knew about and encouraged” the illegal hacking of Princess Diana.

Isobel Lewis reports:

Piers Morgan responds to Prince Harry hacking trial claims

Hearing pauses for lunch

Thursday 27 April 2023 13:04 , Thomas Kingsley

The hearing has paused for lunch and will return in an hour. Hugh Grant has also returned to court.

Thursday 27 April 2023 13:00 , Thomas Kingsley

The Notting Hill star has brought a claim against Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering at The Sun.

Grant previously settled a phone hacking claim with the News of the World – also previously owned by NGN – in 2012, donating his substantial damage payout to press reform campaign Hacked Off.

The 62-year-old is now also part of a larger claim brought against the publisher by Prince Harry, giving evidence alongside Elton John and Sadie Fox.

NGN has called for both to be thrown out, arguing they have been brought too late.

Read the full history below:

Hugh Grant’s phone hacking history as actor appears in court in News Group lawsuit

Thursday 27 April 2023 12:40 , Thomas Kingsley

Mr Sherborne is listing different alleged lies and concealment by NGN staff and executives over phone hacking dating back more than 20 years which he argues prove the Duke of Sussex and others couldn't have come forward earlier.

Mr Sherborne pointed to the 2006 phone hacking case involving News of the World where the now defunct paper's royal editor was arrested - he highlights lies staff told to cover up tracks even after arrests were made.

Thursday 27 April 2023 12:18 , Thomas Kingsley

Proceedings have resumed following a short break and Mr Sherborne KC continues his argument that NGN made efforts to cover up their alleged phone hacking which restricted the Duke from knowing whether he had a worthwhile case and therefore bringing one forward. Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein, however, have not returned to the court room following the break. Enough for the day, perhaps?

(PA)

Thursday 27 April 2023 12:00 , Matt Mathers

As the hearing breaks for a few minutes, here are the highlights from this three-day hearing:

On day one, there was the shock allegation that Prince William reached a deal over phone hacking with NGN for a "very large sum" in 2020.

Prince Harry also claimed in his witness statement that there was a secret agreement between the royal family and NGN which he was only informed of in 2012.

Lawyers for the Duke claimed this alleged secret agreement kept Harry from bringing his own claim earlier.

However, judge Mr Justice Fancourt questioned "factual inconistencies" in the Duke’s witness statement and said it contradicted his original argument that he did not know about phone hacking on him until 2019.

The judge ordered Prince Harry’s lawyers to put in a formal application to amend their claim giving the defence an opportunity to consider it and gather evidence

Today David Sherborne, for Prince Harry is again arguing why the case should be taken to trial giving a legal analysis of previous similar cases.

Thursday 27 April 2023 11:41 , Matt Mathers

Mr Sherborne KC is now going into detailed legal analysis on the final day of this hearing as Hugh Grant looks on from the back of the packed courtroom, Thomas Kingsley reports.

With all the details that have come out of these hearings from alleged secret agreements to claims Buckingham Palace "withheld" information about hacking, much of this case comes down to whether the judge deems this case is worthwhile and should go on to trial.

Mr Sherborne has until this afternoon to convince the court the case should go to trial.

Thursday 27 April 2023 11:30 , Matt Mathers

For the last few minutes the Duke’s lawyers have been arguing a legal point over whether the claimants had the relevant information to bring their allegations forward earlier.

Mr Justice Fancourt was seeking clarification on their legal anaylsis before Mr Sherborne KC moved on to his next point.

Thursday 27 April 2023 11:15 , Matt Mathers

Mr Justice Fancourt has ruled that the Duke’s lawyers cannot argue the case for the amendment today, until the defence is given an opportunity to go through it and produce relevant evidence against the existence of an alleged "secret agreement" between the royal family and NGN.

Mr Sherborne has agreed and returned to his argument from yesterday responding to the defence’s claims that the Duke and Hugh Grant knew about the hacking scandal and could have brought their case forward much earlier.