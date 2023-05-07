Coronation – live: King Charles III celebrations continue with street parties and concert

The coronation celebrations are continuing with big lunches attended by royals and a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday, after Britain crowned its first new monarch of the 21st century.

King Charles III swore an oath of duty to serve on Saturday, seven months after the death of his mother, while his wife Camilla was crowned Queen.

And celebrations continue on Sunday, with the King and Queen joining around 20,000 members of the public at the coronation concert where, along with other family members, they will see performances by Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

The show in Windsor, hosted by Paddington and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville, will see Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones appear via video message.

Ahead of the show on Sunday evening, thousands of street parties are expected to be held with people encouraged to come together across the country for the Coronation Big Lunch.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend a big lunch in Cranleigh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will attend a community street party in Swindon, and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will attend a big lunch in Windsor.

Prince Harry though began making his way back to the US just minutes after the ceremony on Saturday and did not join his family at the palace, it was reported.

This comes as the Metropolitan Police has been heavily criticised after officers made 52 arrests on Saturday.

The chief executive, Graham Smith, of an anti-monarchy group was among those arrested and has now been released after nearly 16 hours in police custody - but the majority of his Republic colleagues continued to be held.

Metropolitan Police Commander Karen Findlay acknowledged concerns about the arrest of protesters but defended Scotland Yard’s actions

The coronation celebrations will continue on Sunday with big lunches attended by royals and a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle.

The King and Queen will join around 20,000 members of the public at the coronation concert where, along with other family members, they will see performances by Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Singers Perry and Richie were among the stars at Saturday’s coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

The show in Windsor, hosted by Paddington and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville, will see Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones appear via video message.

The series of pre-recorded sketches will reveal little-known facts about the monarch and will also include moments from beloved literary figure Winnie the Pooh – seemingly echoing the famous moment Paddington Bear drank tea with the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

There will also be performances by Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, and Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls.

Classical acts including Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and Chinese pianist Lang Lang will perform too.

The Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art will come together for the first time to create a one-off performance featuring Sex Education and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Olivier Award nominee Mei Mac.

Ahead of the show on Sunday evening, thousands of street parties are expected to be held with people encouraged to come together across the country for the Coronation Big Lunch.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend a big lunch in Cranleigh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will attend a community street party in Swindon, and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will attend a big lunch in Windsor.

Princess Anne obstructs Prince Harry’s view of coronation with feather-adorned military uniform

08:10 , Shweta Sharma

Prince Harry’s view of the historic coronation ceremony for his father King Charles III was blocked by his aunt Princess Anne’s red-feathered hat.

On Saturday 6 May, the Duke of Sussex arrived at Westminster Abbey solo for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Once inside the abbey, Harry, who wore a morning suit for the occasion, sat in the third row alongside members of his family, including cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their husbands.

The Princess Royal, 72, meanwhile, played a special role in the coronation procession following the ceremony, which meant that she wore her military uniform to the historic ceremony, during which she was seated in the second row, directly in front of her nephew Harry.

Princess Anne obstructs Prince Harry’s view of coronation with feather-adorned hat

Rishi Sunak to host coronation lunch for Ukrainian refugees and volunteers

07:10 , Shweta Sharma

The British prime minister and his wife will welcome volunteers, Ukrainian refugees in the UK, and youth groups to Downing Street for a lunch to mark the coronation.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty will host the event on Sunday as part of the Big Lunch celebrations taking place across the country over the coronation weekend.

They will dine on food sourced from across the UK, including beef from Gloucestershire, Scottish Loch Duart salmon, Northern Irish soda bread, and ice cream from Wales, according to No 10.

Crockery will be donated by Emma Bridgewater, a pottery with strong royal connections, including a limited edition King Charles III teapot.

Recipients of the Points of Light Award, given to ordinary people doing extraordinary things for their community, have been invited.

They include a couple who founded a charity supporting people who have gone through baby loss, Zoe and Andy Clark-Coates, breast cancer campaigner Laura Ashurst, and Navjot Sawhney, who designed a hand-cranked washing machine used by thousands of people with no access to electric ones.

Ukrainians who have come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme after Russia invaded their country, as well as their UK sponsors, will also attend.

Mr Sunak said: “Come rain or shine, thousands of friends and neighbours are coming together this weekend to put up the bunting, pour the tea and cut the cake at street parties and community events across the UK.

“I am proud to welcome Ukrainians forced to flee their homes and some incredible community heroes to Downing Street for our very own coronation lunch to celebrate this historic moment.

“In England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland - and across our Overseas Territories and the wider Commonwealth - people are marking this momentous occasion in the spirit of unity and hope for the future”.

Leader of anti-monarchy protest released

06:10 , Shweta Sharma

The chief executive of an anti-monarchy group who was among 52 people arrested on the day of the King’s coronation has been released after nearly 16 hours in police custody.

Graham Smith was released by the Met Police around 11pm on Saturday, while the majority of his Republic colleagues continued to be held.

Posting to Twitter, Mr Smith said there was “no longer a right to peaceful protest in the UK”.

“I have been told many times the monarch is there to defend our freedoms. Now our freedoms are under attack in his name.”

The Metropolitan Police has been heavily criticised over the detentions, with some campaign groups likening the “incredibly alarming” arrests to “something you would expect to see in Moscow, not London”.

Celebrations continue in Scotland with parade to Glasgow Cathedral

05:10 , Shweta Sharma

Following the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, one of the main events north of the border on Sunday is a ceremony and parade in Glasgow.

Scores of community celebrations are also being held across the country.

In Glasgow, the city’s Lord Lieutenant Jacqueline McLaren will officially mark the coronation with a ceremony in George Square followed by a parade to Glasgow Cathedral.

The ceremony includes inspection of a guard of honour, speeches and three cheers for the King and Queen, followed by the national anthem.

The Lord Lieutenant will then take the salute as a parade of military servicemen and women, cadets and veterans marches past the City Chambers.

The parade will then head through the city to the cathedral for a thanksgiving service at 11am.

The cathedral was one of the locations in Scotland where the coronation was broadcast to the public.

Scores of people attended the historic building to witness the event, while in Edinburgh the public watched on a big screen in West Princes Street Gardens.

Across Scotland, more than 200 Coronation Big Lunch celebrations have been registered across the weekend of the coronation.

People across the UK ‘excited’ for the coronation Big Lunch

04:10 , Shweta Sharma

Thousands of people across the country will celebrate the Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday to celebrate the crowning of the King, causing a buzz of excitement for organisers.

A palace spokeswoman said big lunches will take place from Saturday to Monday “in a nationwide act of celebration and friendship”.

Alongside the thousands of street parties expected to be held at the weekend, people are encouraged to come together across the country for the Coronation Big Lunch.

Members of the public and organisers from a number of charities have expressed their enthusiasm ahead of the event.

Lucinda Spelman-Ives, from Wilstock, who raised over £1m to fund a community hub, hopes the Big Lunch will “unify and bring everyone together being part of history, making amazing memories, laughing and meeting lots of people who have never met before”.

Royal fans praise Pippa Middleton’s ‘stunning’ coronation look: ‘Stealing the show again’

03:10 , Holly Bancroft

The Princess of Wales wasn’t the only member of her family to earn praise during the King and Queen’s coronation, as royal fans were also excited to see Kate’s siblings and parents in attendance.

On Saturday 6 May, Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton, 39, arrived at Westminster Abbey ahead of the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla alongside their brother James Middleton, 36, and their parents Michael and Carole Middleton.

For the occasion, Pippa, the younger sister of the Princess of Wales, wore a pale yellow suit dress with a matching fascinator, while her brother James wore a morning suit consisting of a black blazer, grey trousers, and a yellow waistcoat in the same shade as his sister’s dress.

Royal fans praise Pippa Middleton’s ‘stunning’ coronation look

US First Lady Jill Biden says coronation ‘amazing'

03:00 , Jane Dalton

First Lady Jill Biden, who attended the lavish ceremony along with granddaughter Finnegan Biden, spoke of her delight:

US First Lady Jill Biden says King Charles’ coronation ‘was just amazing’

Behind the scenes of the coronation with William and Kate

02:31 , Holly Bancroft

William and Kate share behind the scenes video of King Charles coronation

Feeling is believing: Inside the abbey

02:00 , Jane Dalton

Reporter Danica Kirka was at the actual ceremony:

Feeling is believing: Inside the abbey for king's coronation

Stella McCartney to appear at coronation concert

01:15 , Jane Dalton

Stella McCartney will deliver a spoken word performance with a conservation theme at the Coronation Concert to celebrate the crowning of the King and Queen.

The speech by the fashion designer, who has championed a vegan lifestyle and sustainable design throughout her career, will reflect her and the King’s “shared passion for environmental sustainability”, the BBC has said.

McCartney, who is the daughter of former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney and his late wife photographer Linda, was made a CBE earlier this year for her services to fashion and sustainability.

Her performance will be part of a broader nature-themed section of the concert, which is being held in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday.

Classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench and London-based singer-songwriter Zak Abel will also be part of the segment as they perform a rendition of a 1980s hit alongside a house orchestra, band and choir.

A visual display will accompany the performance, with images spanning across the large screen at the top of the stage as well as being projected onto the facade of the castle.

The performance will also be interspersed with footage of drone displays taking place above the Eden Project in Cornwall, an eco visitor attraction, and the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff.

The section is due to end with a ‘Did You Know?’ video, which will reveal “little-known information” about Charles’ relationship with the natural world, the BBC has said.

The broadcaster added that the stage has also been designed and built almost entirely of rental stock to make it as sustainable as possible, with the majority of the lighting being LED to improve energy saving.

Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are also among the star-studded line-up as well as Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel.

The concert, produced by BBC Studios Productions, will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds from 8pm on Sunday.

Liverpool fans boo national anthem

Liverpool fans have booed the national anthem on the day of the coronation:

Why do Liverpool fans boo the national anthem?

Nothing is weirder than the Coronation Concert line up – Brian May, Kermit the Frog and Atomic Kitten…

Sunday 7 May 2023 00:35 , Holly Bancroft

As Katy Perry and Take That prepare to perform during Charles’s coronation weekend, Katie Rosseinsky salutes the chaotic and confusing tradition of incredibly divergent celebrities coming together to sing for royalty.

Brian May on the roof of Buckingham Palace, guitar aloft. Tom Jones and Blue duetting to “You Can Leave Your Hat On”. A guest appearance from Kermit the Frog. A finale that saw Paul McCartney, Ozzy Osbourne and… Atomic Kitten, all together on stage. This was the miscellany of acts that, on 3 June, 2002, were gathered at Queen Elizabeth II’s official London residence for Party at the Palace. The televised extravaganza marked 50 years since her accession to the throne – and provided the blueprint for royal pop concerts going forward.

The formula? Throw in some golden oldies (McCartney doing a Beatles medley and Shirley Bassey blasting out a Bond theme) alongside some solid, family-friendly pop fixtures and the odd wildcard. Since then, these showcases have only become more head-spinningly eclectic. In The Independent’s four-star review of 2022’s Platinum Party at the Palace (where Rod Stewart covered “Sweet Caroline” and Diversity danced their way through the history of British music), Mark Beaumont hailed the event as “one of the most bizarre and unrelenting barrages of random entertainment ever staged”. During King Charles’ coronation weekend, one of the biggest events will be a concert featuring the likes of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Take That, plus the Royal Shakespeare Company and incoming Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa, performing excerpts from the Bard.

Read the full story here:

‘The Queen wore earplugs’: Royal pop concerts have always been weird

How the world celebrated King Charles’s coronation

Sunday 7 May 2023 00:13 , Holly Bancroft

The world tuned in to watch the crowning of His Majesty King Charles III during his coronation on 6 May 2023. But how has each nation and culture celebrated the occasion in their own way?

As part of the global celebrations, countries and world leaders from across the Commonwealth and beyond have given their support in shows of symbolism and pageantry. As thousands line the streets of London and across the United Kingdom, we explore from North America to Gibraltar just how the world has greeted the new king.

How the world celebrated King Charles’s coronation

Anti monarchy protesters start to be released from police custody

Saturday 6 May 2023 23:55 , Holly Bancroft

Members of the anti-monarchy group who were arrested on Saturday have started to be released from police custody.

Shortly before 11pm on Saturday, Republic released a short statement that the first of its members who were arrested just before the coronation had been released.

The group posted to Twitter: “Update: first member of the team out (nearly 16 hours in). Phone confiscated.”

In a follow-up post, Republic said its chief executive Graham Smith had also just been released, adding that his phone had also been confiscated.

The Met Police have been heavily criticised over the arrests, with some campaign groups likening them to “something you would expect to see in Moscow, not London”.

Mr Smith confirmed his release from police custody, adding that Republic’s other members were still being held.

He posted to Twitter: “I’m now out of the police station. Still waiting for my colleagues.

“Make no mistake. There is no longer a right to peaceful protest in the UK.

“I have been told many times the monarch is there to defend our freedoms. Now our freedoms are under attack in his name.”

Diverse coronation reflected King’s bid to modernise monarchy

Saturday 6 May 2023 23:40 , Jane Dalton

The coronation was the most diverse in the 1,000-year history of the ceremony, with a guest list that embodied the King’s determination to modernise the monarchy and reflect a multi-cultural Britain:

How diverse coronation reflected King’s bid to modernise monarchy

Council ‘deeply concerned’ by reports of volunteers arrested on coronation day

Saturday 6 May 2023 23:32 , Holly Bancroft

A council has said it is “deeply concerned” by reports that volunteers who work on women’s safety were arrested in the early hours of coronation day.

The Metropolitan Police said that at around 2am on Saturday three people were stopped by officers and arrested in the Soho area of central London on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance.

Among items seized were a number of rape alarms, the force said. Those arrested were reportedly volunteers with Westminster Council’s night life safety team.

The Met said it “received intelligence that indicated groups and individuals seeking to disrupt today’s coronation proceedings were planning to use rape alarms to disrupt the procession”.

Read the full story here:

Council ‘deeply concerned’ by reports of volunteers arrested on coronation day

Princess Anne receives praise as King Charles’ personal bodyguard at coronation: ‘Totally boss’

Saturday 6 May 2023 23:21 , Holly Bancroft

Princess Anne has been praised for the special role she played at her brother’s coronation.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned during a coronation service at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday 6 May. As part of the ceremony, the King gave his younger sister an important role during the historic day in recognition of her service.

The Princess Royal, 72, served as the Gold Stick during the Coronation Procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace. As King Charles and Queen Camilla made their way to the Palace in the Gold State Coach after the ceremony, Princess Anne led 6,000 armed services personnel through the streets of London.

Read more here:

Princess Anne receives praise as King Charles’ personal bodyguard at coronation

From the Grim Reaper to Prince Louis: The breakout stars

Saturday 6 May 2023 23:00 , Jane Dalton

Some unexpected stars at the coronation stole the limelight:

From the Grim Reaper to Prince Louis: The breakout stars of the coronation

Expat remembers 1953 coronation

Saturday 6 May 2023 22:40 , Holly Bancroft

A British expat who participated in preparations for the late Queen’s coronation in 1953 says worldwide interest in royal events shows that “human beings love ceremony”.

Michael Vincent had been one of the “test groups” and had marched in a practice procession almost exactly 70 years ago - when he was 18 years old.

Mr Vincent, now 88, watched replays of the King’s coronation on Saturday morning from Ye Olde King’s Head pub in Santa Monica, California, alongside fellow expats and US anglophiles.

Recalling the build-up to the previous coronation, he said: “My aunt came down to see me march past.

“I was playing the tenor drum because I couldn’t carry a tune so I had the easy job, just twirling the sticks.

“You just did what you were told in those days. It was historic but we didn’t really think of it that way.”

Asked his opinions on the coronation events going on back in the UK, he added: “Human beings love ceremony”.

“Everywhere you go, whether you go to Cairo and look at the Pyramids, there is always ceremonies,” he said.

“The weakness of human beings is that they’re always showing off, that’s why they go dancing on Saturday night.”

Prince and Princess's ‘precious’ sibling moment

Saturday 6 May 2023 22:10 , Jane Dalton

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis stole the show, writes Meredith Clark:

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte’s ‘precious’ sibling moment praised by fans

Police say they ‘understand public concern’ around arrests

Saturday 6 May 2023 21:29 , Holly Bancroft

Police have said they “understand public concern” after officers made 52 arrests throughout the King’s coronation day - including alleged affray, public nuisance and breach-of-the-peace offences.

The Metropolitan Police came under heavy criticism on Saturday after what campaign groups described as “incredibly alarming” detentions during republican protests.

Protesters from the anti-monarchy group, including its chief executive Graham Smith, were apprehended during the day - as well as demonstrators from Just Stop Oil and Animal Rising.

The Met said it received information that protesters were “determined to disrupt” the coronation - including defacing public monuments with paint, breaching barriers and disrupting official movements.

But campaigners said the protests were “peaceful”, describing the arrests as “a dangerous precedent for us as a democratic nation”.

The force confirmed reports from Just Stop Oil that 13 demonstrators were detained on the Mall and six public nuisance arrests on St Martin’s Lane following protests from Republic.

Three people were also apprehended in Soho, three at Wellington Arch and five on Whitehall on conspiracy to cause public nuisance, with another in Whitehall arrested for religiously aggravated behaviour likely to cause harassment.

The Met said a further 14 people were detained in east London on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.

All suspects remain in custody, the force said.

Over 100 King Charles Spaniels join dog parade

Saturday 6 May 2023 21:10 , Jane Dalton

Over 100 dogs that share the King’s name participated in a pup parade after the coronation:

Over 100 King Charles Spaniels join dog parade on Coronation Day

King Charles to attend a music concert as celebrations continue

04:07 , Shweta Sharma

King Charles will attend a music concert featuring the likes of singers Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli at Windsor Castle on Sunday after street parties are held across Britain as part of celebrations to mark his coronation.

Amid scenes of pomp and pageantry, King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla were crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey on Saturday in Britain’s biggest ceremonial event for 70 years, embracing ancient tradition and elements of modernity.

The royals have not been seen since an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation, but senior members will be out in force on Sunday.

The king’s younger brother Prince Edward, his sister Princess Anne and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Charles’ other brother Prince Andrew, will attend ‘Big Lunch’ events, joining some of the estimated 50,000 thousand street parties being held around the country.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will also be among those hosting a coronation lunch with the guests including Ukrainian families and youth groups.

Watch: Royal fans sing Katy Perry songs on packed Tube

Saturday 6 May 2023 20:35 , Jane Dalton

Saturday 6 May 2023 20:22 , Jane Dalton

Television critic Nick Hilton compares how the broadcasters did:

How the battle of coronation commentary played out for BBC, ITV and Sky

The day that belonged to Charles and Camilla

Saturday 6 May 2023 20:00 , Jane Dalton

Britain crowned its first new monarch of the 21st century on Saturday as King Charles III swore an oath of duty – “not to be served, but to serve” – seven months after the death of his mother. Report by Alastair Jamieson:

Britain enters new era as King Charles and Queen Camilla are crowned

New King and Queen: official photos

Saturday 6 May 2023 19:45 , Jane Dalton

Images released by Buckingham Palace show the King and Queen watch the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace:

Braverman thanks police

Saturday 6 May 2023 19:29 , Jane Dalton

Home Secretary Suella Braverman thanked the police for their “hard work” amid criticism of the arrest of protesters.

She said: “I’d like to thank the police for all their hard work at today’s celebration to ensure it was safe and passed without incident.

“It was a magnificent procession and ceremony enjoyed by tens of thousands of people in London. It was a great tribute to our country and monarchy.”

Watch: Six blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments

Saturday 6 May 2023 19:15 , Jane Dalton

Police ‘understand concern’ over arrests

Saturday 6 May 2023 19:00 , Jane Dalton

Police have said they “understand public concern” after officers made 52 arrests.

Commander Karen Findlay, who led the policing operation, said: “Protest is lawful and it can be disruptive.

“We have a duty to intervene when protest becomes criminal and may cause serious disruption.”

Commander Findlay added: “This depends on the context.

“The coronation is a once-in-a-generation event and that is a key consideration in our assessment.

“A protest involving large numbers has gone ahead today with police knowledge and no intervention.”

Human Rights Watch labelled the arrests “incredibly alarming”, adding: “This is something you would expect to see in Moscow, not London.”

Outside London, hundreds of people joined a march through Cardiff city centre in protest against the monarchy as the King was crowned.

Demonstrators shouted “Down with the Crown, not my King” and “God save the poor”.

Nick Wall, member of campaign group Republic and chairman of the Labour For Republic organisation, addressed crowds at a Not My King rally in Cardiff, where he called the arrests of protesters in London “disgraceful”.

On Wednesday, the Met said it would have an “extremely low threshold” for protests during the celebrations, and that demonstrators could expect “swift action”.

Dozens of arrests ‘alarming'

Saturday 6 May 2023 18:49 , Jane Dalton

The Metropolitan Police came in for heavy criticism after officers made 52 arrests on coronation day, including for alleged affray, public nuisance and breach-of-the-peace offences.

Campaign groups described detentions during republican protests as “incredibly alarming”.

Protesters from the anti-monarchy group, including its chief executive Graham Smith, were apprehended during the day - as well as demonstrators from Just Stop Oil and Animal Rising.

The Met said it received information that protesters were “determined to disrupt” the coronation, including defacing public monuments with paint, breaching barriers and disrupting official movements.

But campaigners said the protests were peaceful, describing the arrests as “a dangerous precedent for us as a democratic nation”.

The force confirmed reports from Just Stop Oil that 13 demonstrators were detained on the Mall and six public nuisance arrests on St Martin’s Lane following protests from Republic.

Footage from the Mall showed the Just Stop Oil protesters being handcuffed and taken away by a heavy police presence.

Animal Rising said a number of supporters were apprehended while at a training session “miles away from the coronation“.

Spokesman Nathan McGovern described the arrests as “nothing short of a totalitarian crackdown on free speech and all forms of dissent”.

Spooked horse crashes into barrier behind King's carriage

Saturday 6 May 2023 18:25 , Jane Dalton

Sand patches mystery solved

Saturday 6 May 2023 18:01 , Jane Dalton

Westminster Council cleared up the mystery surrounding patches of sand that lined the procession route.

A spokesman said they were covering drain and inspection covers to help the horses.

The council said it does this for other road surfaces too, such as inclines or sharp turns.

Theories abounded about the mysterious yellow sand patches - including that it could have been an effort to smooth out potholes for the King’s carriage.

Anti-monarchists protest in Scotland

Saturday 6 May 2023 17:30 , Jane Dalton

Hundreds of people gathered on Calton Hill in Edinburgh for an anti-monarchy rally organised by Our Republic.

Some waved Saltire flags, while others wore them as cloaks, and held signs with slogans such as “Not our King” and “down with the crown”.

Speakers included Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater, who is a Scottish Government minister.

She said: “When it comes to the monarchy, Scotland says no.

“Let’s do better, let’s build a better, brighter democratic future in an independent Scottish republic.”

Onlooker recalls Queen’s funeral

Saturday 6 May 2023 17:15 , Jane Dalton

Linda Old went to see Buckingham Palace after watching the coronation in Hyde Park.

She told the PA news agency that the ceremony brought back memories of other royal events, most recently the Queen’s funeral when she camped overnight to see the late Queen lying in state.

Ms Old, from Islington, north London, said: “It has been very well organised. I was emotional watching it.

“I’ve come with my family. Just being here with everybody is special. We all stood up for ‘God Save the King’. It’s special, there’s a lot of memories.”

Royal fans from as far as Australia among crowds

Saturday 6 May 2023 16:58 , Jane Dalton

Huge crowds flocked to London and braved the rain to celebrate the coronation - with some royal fans travelling from as far as Australia:

Royal fans from as far as Australia among huge crowds to celebrate King’s coronation

Just Stop Oil supporters arrested

Saturday 6 May 2023 16:40 , Jane Dalton

Eco protest group Just Stop Oil said around 20 of its supporters were arrested for wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts on Saturday morning.

“No disruptive action was planned, the supporters were not intending to jump the barrier, merely reveal their T-shirts and hold flags emblazoned with ‘Just Stop Oil’,” the group said.

“What a dystopian nightmare this country has become.”

Historian hails ‘echoes of mediaeval age with modern diversity’

Saturday 6 May 2023 16:25 , Jane Dalton

Historian David Olusoga said the coronation was a “huge effort to show the diversity of faith within Britain”.

He told BBC News: “Today we’ve been reminded of the deep religious history of the country,” adding the ceremony had “echoes of the mediaeval age”.

“That sense of continuity, that sense of tradition, as a historian is absolutely fascinating.

“It’s done now, a new reign formally begins,” he continued.

“I think what you saw today was a strong representation and a huge effort to show the diversity of faith within Britain, one of the things that’s very different between the Britain of today and the Britain of 1953.

“I think it’s more difficult with a thousand-year-old ceremony to retroflect the fact we are one of the more secular nations in the world.”

‘Fantastic’, say Ant and Dec

Saturday 6 May 2023 16:08 , Jane Dalton

Ant and Dec have spoken about how “fantastic” it was to witness the coronation in Westminster Abbey.

“The view was very good by the way, we were here, and then there was only one row, then he (the King) walked past, they all walked past,” presenter Anthony McPartlin told ITV News as he left Westminster Abbey.

McPartlin said that the most amazing moment of the ceremony was “when the crown went on”.

“The crowning, the whole thing, just a fantastic day,” added Declan Donnelly.

Watch: Penny Mordaunt steals the show as she leads King Charles out of Westminster Abbey

Saturday 6 May 2023 15:48 , Thomas Kingsley

Saturday 6 May 2023 15:46 , Thomas Kingsley

