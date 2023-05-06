Coronation – live: King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace ahead of ceremony
The crowds lining The Mall caught their first glimpse of the King as he left St James's Palace in the state limousine to Buckingham Palace ahead the procession to Westminster Abbey.
Guests are now taking their seats in Westminster Abbey ahead of the ceremony as dozens poured into the church wearing suits, fascinators, military uniforms and medals and religious clothing.
Among the star-studded guests are Dame Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry, Ant and Dec and Lionel Richie.
It comes as Just Stop Oil and Republic protesters have been arrested by police along the Mall and in Trafalgar Square as officers were also seen confiscating ‘not my king’ placards.
Prince Harry, who is expected to wear a morning suit rather than his military uniform to his father’s coronation, also arrived in the UK a day before the “slimmed-down” affair Saturday, which will see 2,000 guests, including political leaders, members of the royal family, and celebrities, attend.
09:31 , Roisin O'Connor
The dawn of the Elizabethan Age heralded a brave new world. So what can we expect from King Charles’s days of tomorrow, asks Sean O’Grady
Passenger jets, computers, the atomic age – the last coronation had it all to come
An inside look at Westminster Abbey as guests take their seats
09:28 , Thomas Kingsley
Let’s go inside Westminster as more guests take their seats.
Singer Lionel Richie can be seen sharing a word with guests while Ant and Dec are seated in the Abbey.
Wearing morning suits, Ant and Dec grinned and said hello as some members of the congregation in the North Transept gave them a cheer.
09:26 , Thomas Kingsley
The great and the good are arriving for the star-studded coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla as millions across the globe prepare to watch the historic ceremony.
Celebrities, scientists, politicians and other public figures - wearing a colourful array of suits, fascinators, military uniforms and medals and religious clothing - were among those seen filing into Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning ahead of the big event.
A delighted-looking Dame Emma Thompson was one of the first to arrive for the ceremony. Other stars seen entering the church included actor Stephen Fry, musician Nick Cave and magician Dynamo. Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, who became a household name during the Covid pandemic, was also in attendance, alongside London mayor Sadiq Khan.
Read the full story below from our reporter, Matt Mathers:
Three generations of family attend coronation together
09:23 , Thomas Kingsley
Debbie, 59, traveled down from Yorkshire yesterday with her daughter Debbie (32, middle) and grandchildren Brody (left) and Tilly (right).
Debbie said: “I wanted to bring my children so that they can tell their grandchildren when they're older that they went to the coronation of King Charles. This is a chance in a lifetime. I mean, I might not see it again, hopefully I do you know, but yeah, it's good for the children.
“We're hoping to catch a glimpse somewhere you know what to start trying to get a bit closer like everybody... they're protesting there, why xant they move them back and move the supporters to the front”
Brody, 13, added: “I’m just happy to be here really, it’s going to be great.”
King Charles III arrives into Buckingham Palace
09:20 , Thomas Kingsley
King Charles is seen arriving into Buckingham Palace ahead of the start of the procession to Westminster Abbey.
Queen Consort Camilla was also seen driving into the Palace as fans waved in excitement.
Meet the man tasked with making history happen during the coronation
09:10 , Roisin O'Connor
The former ‘Tatler’ photographer is the only portrait photographer in the UK to have a royal warrant. Charlotte Cripps takes a look at his ‘relaxed but regal’ portraits of Charles and Camilla, collaborations with Kate Middleton on her wedding photos, and his favourite shot.
Royals fans fly in from Australia for coronation
09:06 , Thomas Kingsley
Best friends Carol Poore (right) and Alison Stones (left) flew in on Thursday from Australia to attend the coronation
“We love the monarchy,” the pair told The Independent. “Australia is part of the Commonwealth. We’re here to support them. We were raised with the Queen. This is a once in a lifetime [event].
“We’re here until the middle of May. We’ll be here for everything. We’re just waiting for the invite from the Queen! We like Kate and Will the most. I do have a soft spot for Charles and Camilla. We’re feeling very excited. This is brilliant. We’re here! We hope to see the coach and crown
Government ministers arrive at Westminster Abbey
09:03 , Thomas Kingsley
Defence secretary Ben Wallace can be seen arriving alongside chancellor Jeremy Hunt as home secretary Suella Braverman arrived wearing a grey dress.
Lambeth Palace confirms change to public pledge of allegiance after friend of King said he did not want it
08:56 , Thomas Kingsley
Lambeth Palace has confirmed changes to the Homage of the People which allowed the public the pledge allegiance to the King for the first time.
However, broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby, a close friend of the King, said the idea was “ill-advised” and not something the monarch would have wanted.
“I can’t think of anything he would find more abhorrent,” Mr Dimbleby told the Today Programme on Friday.
A Lambeth Palace spokesperson said: “To provide further clarity as the Order of Service was finalised, it has been mutually agreed by Lambeth Palace and Buckingham Palace that the introductory words will be changed.
“This reflects the collaborative approach that has been taken throughout the coronation planning.
“We are looking forward to the service with much joy and expectation.”
Commenting on the changes to the Homage of the People, a Lambeth Palace spokesperson added: “The Homage of the People was always an invitation rather than expectation.
Lionel Richie and Sadiq Khan arrive as Westminster Abbey fills up
08:53 , Thomas Kingsley
Lionel Richie, Sadiq Khan and Andrew Lloyd Webber are among the latest guests to arrive at the coronation service.
Lady Susan Hussey, who was at the centre of a race row with Ngozi Fulani, has also arrived at Westminster Abbey. She stepped down from her role after asking Ms Fulani, a Black woman, where she was “really from.”
Protesters arrested and police seen confiscating placards
08:46 , Thomas Kingsley
Anti-monarchy protesters arrested along King Charles III’s procession route.
Graham Smith, the chief executive of Republic, was arrested at Trafalgar Square where groups were protesting against the monarchy. Other members of the group were also detained by police while officers could be seen taking their placards, some of them reading “not my King.”
Emma Thompson and Sir Chris Whitty arrive as seats filled in Westminster Abbey
08:29 , Thomas Kingsley
Inside Westminster Abbey, the church buzzed with noise as the congregation filed in and took their seats hours before the ceremony was due to start.
A rich royal blue carpet - chosen to highlight the regal red, gold and purple robes of the king and queen - adorned the dais in the coronation theatre.
Stunning flowers in reds, burgundies and yellow golds covered the top of the ornate golden High Altar.
A smiling Dean of Westminster in his vivid red clerical robe was seen hurriedly carrying the holy oil for the anointing down the length of the abbey from the altar through the quire, clutching the precious ornate silver vessel in both hands.
Dame Emma Thompson is among guests arriving now as well as former minister Andrea Leadsome and England’s chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty.
08:20 , Thomas Kingsley
Take a look inside Westminster Abbey, which has been adorned in seasonal flowers and foliage from all over the United Kingdom for King Charles III’s coronation today (6 May).
His Majesty will be crowned in a service conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
It will begin at 11am local time (0500 CT, 0400ET) until 1pm.
The newly-crowned King and Queen Consort will then embark on a procession back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach.
Watch the video below:
Royal fans jubilant as big moment draws near
08:15 , Thomas Kingsley
Crowds are now 10-deep on The Mall and an announcement has been made asking people to put their tents away to make space.
Those gathered have started singing Sweet Caroline and waving flags.
Anita Brook hired a minibus from Oxford to take her family to the coronation.
Wearing a Union Jack dress and wearing a tiara she said: “We travelled down at 4am and we arrived at The Mall just after 5am.
“We have got ages ranging from 82 to five. We had a little buck's fizz on the way down.
“We are big royalists, we love it. We are here for every occasion. We were saddened by the funeral.”
The family of 10 have Union Jack umbrellas in case of rain.
The first guests arrive at Westminster Abbey
08:10 , Thomas Kingsley
Guests are beaming as they pour into Westminster Abbey for the historic coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Among them were Lord Mandelson and Baroness Louise Casey, dressed in their traditional red robes.
Coronation day fashion will be a major discussion and early arrivers have been spotted in a mixture of morning suits, hats, with some wearing military medals.
08:05 , Thomas Kingsley
People are taking to social media to celebrate #CoronationDay.
Here is the best from the Twitterati as King Charles prepares to be crowned.
What makes Queen Camilla tick, from crafty ciggies to the Archers
07:51 , Roisin O'Connor
When she is crowned alongside Charles this weekend, the former Duchess of Cornwall will begin a vital role in shaping the modern monarchy. Lucy Pavia gets the inside track on our new queen:
Pictured: More troops and officers march in Westminster
07:47 , Thomas Kingsley
As the doors of Westminster Abbey open to welcome guests, troops continue to march through Westminster ahead of the start of the procession.
The procession is scheduled to begin at 10.20am with the relatively modest King's Procession - the first of two processions on Saturday - in which the King and Queen Consort Camilla will travel from Buckingham Palace to the Great West Door of Westminster Abbey.
07:41 , Roisin O'Connor
Final arrangements are underway for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
Troops who will be marching in a procession through London have been working around the clock to perfect their part in this weekend’s events.
More than 9,000 service personnel, 6,000 of whom will be on ceremonial duties, will be involved in today’s celebrations.
Watch a live view of Buckingham Palace on the morning King Charles III‘s coronation is due to take place:
Everything impacted by King Charles’ coronation – from transport to football
07:31 , Roisin O'Connor
Royal fanatics have been camping for several days along The Mall, eager to secure a prime spot to watch the procession as it passes Buckingham Palace.
But if you’re planning on avoiding it and doing something else you may find you are disappointed. Here, we take a look at how the coronation is impacting everything from TV scheduling to transport and football.
Protesters gather in Trafalgar Square
07:29 , Sam Rkaina
Republicans who have gathered in Trafalgar Square for a Not My King protest are currently outnumbered by royal fans.
The campaign group Republic hopes between 1,500 to 2,000 people will gather from 8am but by 7am there were only around 30 in attendance.
The group plans for the protest to be visible when the newly crowned King and Queen Camilla pass through Trafalgar Square on their way from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach.
A large yellow banner has been unveiled with the words “abolish the monarchy”, while badges and T-shirts with the slogan “not my king” were being worn by demonstrators.
Hundreds of royal fans were in front of them facing The Mall in a bid to get a prime spot when the royal procession passes.
Many were wearing Union Jack hats or plastic crowns, while a heavy police presence was also present.
Troops marching on the streets in Westminster
07:23 , Sam Rkaina
Hundreds of police officers, soldiers and coronation event staff are on the roads close to Westminster Abbey.
Metropolitan Police and military police officers have been patrolling the route from Victoria to Westminster from the early hours on Saturday.
Royal fans with Union flags and crowns could be seen on trains and in tube stations from just after 4.30am.
Some were seen carrying tents, chairs and sleeping bags.
07:20 , Roisin O'Connor
One thing has always been known about Charles: he was the man born to be king. Today, he becomes the 40th monarch to receive a coronation at Westminster Abbey, a tradition dating back to 1066; our new Carolean era will officially commence. But aside from that fact, known since his birth, we will only learn in the coming days, months and years, what kind of king he will be.
Charlotte Cripps talks to royal sources to debunk some bizarre myths about our new monarch, and learn more about the issues he really cares about:
07:08 , Sam Rkaina
The coronation of King Charles III is taking place today, in a ceremony involving 2,000 guests including members of the royal family, world leaders and celebrities.
Pubs, clubs and bars in England and Wales will be able to continue serving customers for two hours beyond their usual closing time, with the extended licensing hours applying from 11pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Here is a look at what is happening and how the coronation celebrations will unfold:
King Charles’s dating history – from Camilla Parker Bowles to Princess Diana’s sister
06:30 , Ellie Muir
On 9 April 2023, King Charles III and his wife, the Queen Consort Camilla, celebrated 18 years of marriage.
The pair were married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall in 2005, following divorces on both sides, to Diana, Princess of Wales, and Andrew Parker Bowles, respectively.
But Diana was not the first woman in Charles’s life, as the popular Netflix series The Crown has demonstrated, dramatising the new monarch’s dating history in the lead up to his first marriage.
From Prince of Wales to King Charles III: The man behind the crown
06:00 , Ellie Muir
Ahead of the coronation, Charlotte Cripps talks to royal sources to debunk some bizarre myths about the new king.
Meet the Pages of Honour and Ladies in Attendance at the King’s coronation
05:30 , Ellie Muir
The King and Queen Consort each have four Pages of Honour supporting them on the day of the coronation – schoolboys who are family friends or close relatives.
Prominent among them is Charles’s eldest grandson Prince George, the nine-year-old future monarch, as well as Camilla’s three grandsons.
The Queen Consort will also have two Ladies in Attendance – her sister Annabel Elliot and her trusted friend the Marchioness of Lansdowne – whose roles will be to support her through elements of the service.
King Charles and Queen Camilla: A timeline of their 50-year relationship
05:00 , Ellie Muir
King Charles III is Britain’s new monarch, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on 8 September 2022.
Charles’ wife, Camilla, was subsequently named Queen Consort as the couple began a new chapter in a relationship that has spanned more than 50 years.
Having first met in 1970, Charles and Camilla were married 18 years ago at Windsor Guildhall in a low-key ceremony.
King Charles III coronation: What happens in sacred anointing ceremony?
04:30 , Ellie Muir
All the foreign royals attending King Charles III’s coronation
04:00 , Ellie Muir
What makes Queen Camilla tick, from crafty ciggies to the Archers
03:30 , Ellie Muir
When she is crowned alongside Charles this weekend, the former Duchess of Cornwall will begin a vital role in shaping the modern monarchy. Lucy Pavia gets the inside track on our new queen.
The royal family tree explained – from King Henry VIII to King Charles III
03:00 , Ellie Muir
King Charles III ‘to break from tradition’ with specific outfit choice for coronation
01:30 , Ellie Muir
In previous ceremonies, the King or Queen has traditionally worn silk stockings and breeches. However, recent reports have claimed that King Charles will opt to wear his military uniform instead.
King Charles III coronation: What happens in sacred anointing ceremony?
01:00 , Kate Ng
The mysterious anointing ceremony, known as the Act of Consecration, will take place before the investiture and crowning, and is carried out by the Archbishop. At Charles’s coronation, the Archbishop of Canterbury will be the one to anoint the King.
All the foreign royals attending King Charles III’s coronation
Saturday 6 May 2023 00:40 , Kate Ng
Foreign monarchs throughout the world have confirmed their attendance at King Charles III’s coronation tomorrow.
William, Prince of Wales: A timeline of the heir’s life ahead of King Charles’s coronation
Saturday 6 May 2023 00:20 , Kate Ng
All the explosive revelations and claims from Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare
Saturday 6 May 2023 00:00 , Kate Ng
Prince Harry released a neverending wave of allegations and revelations about the royal family when he debuted his tell-all memoir, Spare, in January.
The book covers a wide range of subjects from his fractious relationship with his brother Prince William to the struggles after his mother Diana’s death in 1997.
Friday 5 May 2023 23:40 , Kate Ng
Friday 5 May 2023 23:20 , Kate Ng
Friday 5 May 2023 23:12 , Chelsea Ritschel
World leaders and royals arrive for coronation reception at Buckingham Palace
Friday 5 May 2023 23:09 , Chelsea Ritschel
First Lady Jill Biden is joined by granddaughter Finnegan Biden
The First Lady of the United States arrived in the UK on Friday alongside her and President Joe Biden’s 23-year-old granddaughter Finnegan Biden.
Public would rather Prince Andrew attend coronation than Meghan Markle, poll finds
Friday 5 May 2023 23:00 , Kate Ng
Britons would rather see Prince Andrew attend the coronation of King Charles III than the Duchess of Sussex, new polling suggests.
In an exclusive survey for The Independent, 43 per cent of people thought the Duke of York should attend the historic service marking his brother’s ascension to the throne.
The same proportion believed he should not attend, according to Savanta polling conducted just over a year after he reached a multimillion settlement in the sexual assault case brought against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.
Friday 5 May 2023 22:54 , Chelsea Ritschel
Princess of Wales reunites with Jill Biden and Olena Zelenska during reception at Buckingham Palace
On Friday evening, Prince William and Kate welcomed overseas guests at a reception at the Palace.
During the reception, the Princess of Wales reunited with US First Lady Jill Biden, who was accompanied by her granddaughter Finnegan Biden, and Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska.
Lovely to see @FLOTUS and @ZelenskaUA this evening 🇺🇸🇺🇦 #Coronation pic.twitter.com/a9F0g9Eoje
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2023
The royal family tree explained – from King Henry VIII to King Charles III
Friday 5 May 2023 22:40 , Kate Ng
Ahead of the big event, many may be wondering what the royal family’s tree looks like.
Coronation: Rare photos show King Charles III from infancy to reign
Friday 5 May 2023 22:20 , Kate Ng
Photos from every year of the King’s life have been compiled to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation.
The pictures, brought together by the PA news agency, show the monarch through the decades – from newborn baby and toddler to university student, naval officer and daredevil prince, then husband, father and globe-trotting heir to the throne and finally as the sovereign.
Donald Trump weighs in on Prince Harry’s invite to the coronation
Friday 5 May 2023 22:00 , Kate Ng
Donald Trump has shared his unfiltered thoughts about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a wide-ranging GB News interview with Nigel Farage.
Speaking to the Brexit Party leader during his two-day trip to Scotland, the former US president explained his shock upon learning that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were invited to the coronation of King Charles III, which takes place on Saturday 6 May.
Friday 5 May 2023 21:55 , Chelsea Ritschel
Prince Harry ‘won’t wear military uniform to King Charles’ ceremony’
The Duke of Sussex, who served 10 years in the Army, has not been permitted to wear his military uniform to his father’s coronation, according to The Telegraph.
Instead, Harry, who is no longer a working member of the royal family, is expected to wear a morning suit.
The life of Prince Harry: From ‘spare to the heir’ to beleaguered Duke of Sussex
Friday 5 May 2023 21:40 , Kate Ng
‘I almost missed the email to bake Harry and Meghan’s wedding cake’
Friday 5 May 2023 21:20 , Kate Ng
The curious culinary history of royal coronation food
Friday 5 May 2023 21:00 , Kate Ng
Coronation flypast could be cancelled amid ‘70% chance’ of showers in London
Friday 5 May 2023 20:20 , Kate Ng
There is a 70 per cent chance of showers at the same time a flypast to celebrate the King’s coronation is due to take place, forecasters say.
Royal fans who will be in London to celebrate the occasion are advised to bring umbrellas, cagoules and waterproof jackets with dreary weather expected.
Royal Air Force (RAF) Air Chief Marshal Sir Michael Wigston has said “it’s 50/50” as to whether a flypast scheduled to fly over The Mall and Buckingham Palace after 2.15pm will take place if there is rain and low cloud.
