Coronation light show at Sydney Opera House was scrapped for ‘political reasons’

Plans to illuminate the Sydney Opera House for the Coronation were scrapped for “political” reasons not because of energy costs, leaked Australian government emails reveal.

The revelation contradicts the excuse given by Chris Minns, the New South Wales premier, and comes as his federal counterparts in the centre-Left Labor Party – including republican Anthony Albanese, the Australian prime minister – consider the timing of a campaign to replace the King with an Australian head of state.

The commonwealth had encouraged nations to light up monuments in purple for coronation celebrations on May 6.

But days before the celebrations, the newly elected premier Mr Minns cited costs of between $80,000 and $100,000 as he confirmed the light show had been axed.

He told Sydney radio station 2GB at the time that, under the previous Conservative state government, the Opera House “was lit up for everything from solemn occasions to…a football team that was touring”.

“Of course I respect the new King but I’m mindful of where and when we spend taxpayers’ money,” Mr Minns said. “I’d like to keep it for Australia and Australians, and for moments of sacrifice and heroism for the country – or when there’s an important international event in Sydney.”

Cheaper alternatives discussed

Government emails, published on Wednesday by The Australian newspaper, showed that Mr Minns’s own staff had advised that the cost of purple lights would be closer to $10,000, while adding a portrait of the King to the famous sails could be $50,000.

The correspondence shows that when asked by the state’s major events associate director why the plans for the coronation light show were axed, and whether it was political, operational or for conservation reasons, a premier and Cabinet staffer advised that it was a result of “more [of a] political [decision] … from the premier”.

Other documents show public servants discussed whether cheaper alternatives were possible.

“We could request the Opera House to project purple by adjusting their lighting for about $10,000, but this would seem to be defeating the purpose of not doing it,” one senior civil servant responded to the ideas.

‘Mean-spirited’ decision

The staffers then discussed whether it was necessary to inform Buckingham Palace.

Eric Abetz, Australian Monarchist League chairman, said the ­decision not to light the sails was “mean-spirited”.

Since the Coronation, the iconic sails have been lit up in the colours of the Indian flag to coincide with the visit of Narenda Modi, the Indian prime minister, and to celebrate the Australian women’s football team’s third-place finish at the World Cup.

Mr Albanese, who following the death of Elizabeth II appointed the country’s first-ever assistant minister for the republic, is said to be hoping for a win in next month’s Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum which would deliver his party political momentum before revealing any plans for a national vote on whether to abolish the constitutional monarchy.

The Voice is the first vote for constitutional change since 1999 when Australians rejected calls for a republic.