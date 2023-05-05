Coronation latest news: King would find pledge of allegiance 'abhorrent'

King Charles

Australia PM to give allegiance to king but wants president

Anthony Albanese, the Australian Prime Minister has said he would declare his allegiance to King Charles III despite believing that Australia should have its own head of state.

Albanese voted in a failed referendum in 1999 for an Australian citizen to replace the British monarch as the country's head of state.

He said he accepted that a majority of Australians chose for the country to remain a constitutional monarchy instead of becoming a republic and would reflect that sentiment when he attended the king’s coronation on Saturday.

“I haven’t changed my position on that and I’ve made that very clear. I want to see an Australian as Australia’s head of state,” Albanese told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“That doesn’t mean that you cannot have respect for the institution, which is the system of government that we have," he said.

“And I believe, as the Australian prime minister, I have a particular responsibility to represent the nation in a way that respects the constitutional arrangements, which are there.”

Archbishop of Canterbury: 'No individual can claim credit for service'

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said "no individual can claim credit" when asked if he had personally intervened to introduce a public oath of allegiance to the King.

When asked by the BBC if he had "gone rogue" in allegedly introducing the homage, the Archbishop replied: "The whole service is a major collaborative process, in which everyone worked through, a huge range of people worked through the whole thing.

There is no individual who can claim the credit for this service.

Jonathan Dimbleby: King has 'Spike Milligan quality to him'

Jonathan Dimbleby has said the King has a "Spike Milligan quality to him".

He is very aware of pratfalls and has observed them in the past with rueful enjoyment

The author and broadcaster described the King as a "perfectionist" when it comes to Royal events.

If there were to be a Mastermind on the histories of coronations he would definitely have it as his special subject and he would emerge triumphant. He knows his history. He believes therefore it has got to be done really well...He is a thespian, he loves the theatre. He wants it all to work really well.

Lord Mayor of Westminster: 'I'm most looking forward to placing of crown'

The Lord Mayor of Westminster said the official moment the crown is placed on the King's head is the one he is most looking forward to at the Coronation.

Councillor Hamza Taouzzale, 23, the youngest person and first Muslim to be Lord Mayor, will be donning his blue and gold ceremonial robe at Westminster Abbey to represent the city of Westminster on Saturday as well as attending plenty of street parties in the lead-up to the event.

He said the "once-in-a-lifetime experience" will be "really good fun" and he is most looking forward to the moment the King is crowned as he hopes the coronation will showcase a new Britain bringing people together.

"The thing I'm most looking forward to is when they put the actual crown on. When they put the crown on he's obviously King, but it's all really official," he told the PA news agency.

'Mind the gap': Train passenger to receive royal message

Rail passengers flocking onto trains and Tubes this weekend will be greeted by the King warning them to “mind the gap”, Jack Simpson reports.

As part of the Coronation celebrations this weekend, recordings of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be played at railway stations and Tube stops.

The special messages, which will be running from Friday until Monday, will include the King saying: “My wife and I wish you and your families a wonderful Coronation Weekend”.

The Queen Consort will have her own message too, and will wish travellers a “safe and pleasant journey”. The coronation-themed messages were recorded at High Grove earlier this week.

Read more here.

Sound familiar? 🔊👀



— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 5, 2023

Jonathan Dimbleby: Public pledge is 'well intentioned but ill-advised'

Mr Dimbledy added he thought was the initiative was "well intentioned but rather ill-advised"

"I don't know for certain, but it would seem to me that this was an initiative by the Archbishop [of Canterbury], who, as we know, is strongly evangelical, who thought it would be a good thing to give everyone a chance to pay that homage.

"I think it was well intentioned but rather ill-advised."

Mr Dimbleby became friends with the King while making the 1994 documentary, Charles: The Private Man, The Public Role, which was filmed over the course of two years.

"That it is so different from the King that I know."



Jonathan Dimbleby describes the invitation to swear allegiance during the Coronation as an 'ill-advised' move by the Archbishop of Canterbury.



— BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) May 5, 2023

Jonathan Dimbleby: King would find pledge of allegiance 'abhorrent'

A pledge of allegiance by members of the public during the Coronation would likely be considered "abhorrent" by the King, his friend and biographer Jonathan Dimbleby has said.

Mr Dimbleby insisted King Charles has "never wanted to be revered" as the public is invited to swear their commitment to him as part of a new "Homage of the People".

"I can think of nothing that he would find more abhorrent," he told Radio 4's Today programme.

"He has never wanted to be revered. He has never wanted, so far as I know, to have anyone paying homage to him except in mock terms as a joke."

Lambeth Palace has defended the decision to ask members of the public to participate alongside the congregation at Westminster Abbey following a backlash on social media.