Coronation latest news: King Charles must apologise for British 'genocide and colonisation'

King Charles has been called on to apologise by Commonwealth representatives

King Charles has been called on to apologise for British 'genocide and colonisation' by indigenous leaders from 12 Commonwealth countries ahead of his coronation this weekend.

A statement, signed by representatives from Australia, New Zealand and Canada, also asks the King to initiate reparations and the return of stolen artifacts.

It comes weeks after the King expressed his support for the first time for research into the historical links between the British monarchy and the transatlantic slave trade.

The statement said: "Our collective Indigenous Rights Organisations among other organisations who are working to help our communities recover from centuries of racism, oppression, colonialism and slavery, now rightly recognized by the United Nations as 'Crimes Against Humanity,' also call for a formal apology and for a process of reparatory justice to commence."

It outlines five key points, which include: "Immediately start the conversation about slavery's enduring impact", "starting discussions about reparations", "repatriation of all remains of our collective peoples", "return of all of our cultural treasures and artefacts" and "acknowledge and adopt the renunciation of the 'Doctrine of Discovery' made by Pope Francis in April 2023".

08:19 AM

Ex-royal protection officer: Anti-monarchists risk being mistaken for terrorists

Protesters planning unannounced action at the coronation could be mistaken for plotters who wish to cause harm, a former royal protection officer has warned

Simon Morgan said demonstrators need to be aware that they will be in the middle of an armed policing operation with officers prepared in the event of terror attacks and threats from individuals.

Now director of operations at security firm Trojan Consultancy, Mr Morgan said: "Somebody that's going to run out in front of the carriage, fiddling with something in their rucksack, who's to say that's not an IED rather than a banner that's just going to be unfolded.

Story continues

"These demonstrators have to be very careful as to the environment that they're going into, the police are acutely aware of it."

08:15 AM

Australian senator: 'Horrific impacts of British colonisation still felt today'

Australian senator Lidia Thorpe is among the Commonwealth representatives asking King Charles to apologise for British 'genocide and colonisation'.

She said: "The British monarchy oversaw the oppression of First Nations peoples in British colonies all over the world. The horrific impacts of British colonisation, including the genocide of our people, theft of our land and denigration of our culture, are still felt today.

"The genocidal project that commenced in 1788 still continues, and neither the British Crown nor the Australian Government have been held to account for the crimes they have committed.

"This joint statement, from First Nations and human rights advocates across the Commonwealth, calls on King Charles III to make a formal apology and begin a process of repairing the damage of colonisation, including returning the stolen wealth that has been taken from our people."

08:12 AM

South Africans call for UK to return crown jewel diamonds

Thousands of South Africans have called on Britain to return the world's largest diamond, known as the Star of Africa.

The diamond, which weighs 530 carats, is set in the royal sceptre that King Charles will hold at his coronation on Saturday.

It was discovered in South Africa in 1905 and presented to the British monarchy by the colonial government in the country, which was then under British rule.

"The diamond needs to come to South Africa. It needs to be a sign of our pride, our heritage and our culture," said Mothusi Kamanga, a lawyer and activist in Johannesburg who has promoted an online petition, which has gathered about 8,000 signatures, for the diamond to be returned.

Officially known as Cullinan I, the diamond in the sceptre was cut from the Cullinan diamond, a 3,100 carat stone that was mined near Pretoria.