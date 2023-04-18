Coronation invitations written in special ‘New Royal Blue’ ink

Buckingham Palace released images of the invitation team’s work in progress

The ink used to write each Coronation invitation has been exclusively mixed for the occasion and its shade called “New Royal Blue”.

Two calligraphers have been putting the finishing touches to more than 2,000 personalised invitations to the May 6 ceremony, which will be sent within days.

Buckingham Palace released images of their work in progress, showing the names of recipients being transcribed on the large, intricately-decorated invitations.

Jenny Collier of London Scribes Calligraphers, which has worked for the Royal Household for more than 15 years, selected several high quality gouache paints with “beautifully deep pigments”, which she mixed by hand.

“I’m thinking of the colour as ‘New Royal Blue’ and I think it really sings among the invitation’s beautiful heraldry, illustrations and gilding,” she said.

“Writing each name in traditional italic calligraphy, which is what we specialise in, takes just a few minutes, plus drying time of the bespoke mixed ink as well as double-checking every name.

“WWe use simple dip pens with traditional 1mm nibs, and it’s quite a meditative practice – you have to be calm while writing to keep a steady hand.

“Keeping traditional crafts and skills alive is something the Royal Family are so wonderful at supporting, and we’re very happy to continue contributing to that mission.”

King Charles’s Coronation invitation will be sent to more than 2,000 guests - Buckingham Palace/PA

The palace posted images of the work on its social media channels, with a caption that read: “Putting the final touches on some very special invitations…”

It said the guests invited to Westminster Abbey will “each receive a personalised invitation that has been beautifully hand-finished by a small team of calligraphers”.

Among those pictured was an invitation that will soon be winging its way to 13-year-old Max Woosey, known as “the boy in the tent”, who raised more than £750,000 for North Devon Hospice by camping in his garden for three years. His invitation was also addressed to his father, Mark, who is accompanying him.

Another was addressed to Dr Hareen De Silva, a GP and humanitarian aid worker who was on the front line during the Covid pandemic. He is among more than 450 British Empire Medal recipients invited in recognition of their volunteering or charity work, or for being community champions.

They will join foreign royals, heads of state and politicians including Emmanuel Macron, the French president, Frank-Waller Steinmeier, the German president, and Humza Yousaf, the new First Minister of Scotland.

The Duke of Sussex will fly from California alone to join members of the extended Royal family including Prince Louis, who turns five on Sunday, Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

The Coronation invitation was designed by Andrew Jamieson, a heraldic artist, and was personally chosen by the monarch after members of the Art Workers’ Guild – of which he is an honorary member – were asked to submit designs.

Hand-painted in watercolour and gouache, their design embodies the King’s biggest passions – nature and the environment – with an abundance of wildflowers and wildlife.

At its centre is a prominent motif of the Green Man, an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign. It also depicts the four floral symbols of the UK – the rose, shamrock, thistle and daffodil, and both the King and the Queen Consort’s coats of arms.

The bright blue wording introduces Her Majesty for the first time as Queen Camilla, while the design echoes a special hand-painted version designed especially for the future King when he attended his mother’s 1953 ceremony as a four-year-old prince.

The London Scribes Calligraphers studio was established in 1992 by Craig Poland-Smith, with a focus on traditional italic calligraphy for events.