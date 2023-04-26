Coronation ‘insult’ as China to send architect of Hong Kong oppression as guest

The King and Queen visit the host venue for this year's Eurovision on Wednesday. The attendance of Han Zheng, China’s vice-president, at the Coronation could spark a political row - Reuters/Phil Noble

The architect of China’s crackdown on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests is set to represent Beijing at the King’s Coronation.

Han Zheng, China’s vice-president, is expected to fly to London next week for the ceremony, in a move that threatens a diplomatic storm.

Mr Han, 69, was in charge of China’s response to demonstrations in Hong Kong in 2019 in which thousands of campaigners were arrested, many were injured and some were shot and killed.

At the time, Mr Han described the demonstrations as “extreme and destructive acts” that would not be tolerated.

The invitation to the Coronation was sent to Xi Jinping, as China’s head of state, but Mr Han, a close confidant, is expected to attend in his place.

A Foreign Office source said on Wednesday: “We are pretty certain Han will be coming. In terms of protocol, we invite the heads of state but it’s up to them who they send.”

Mr Han’s predecessor as vice-president attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in the place of Mr Xi.

MPs branded the decision to send Mr Han as “disrespectful” and “outrageous”, over his role in quashing the 2019 protests.

Buckingham Palace said it would not be commenting on the Coronation guest list, but the King’s relationship with China is a particularly sensitive one.

His concerns date back to the UK’s handover of Hong Kong in 1997, when he described China’s then ruling elite as “appalling old waxworks” in controversial extracts from a diary that had been circulated to close aides.

The King with Sir Tony Blair and Jiang Zemin, then president of China, during the handover of Hong Kong in 1997 - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

In 2008, the then Prince of Wales reportedly declined an invitation to the Beijing Olympics, amid claims campaigners had pressured him not to attend over the country’s human rights record in Tibet.

Britain has invited a representative from every country with which it has diplomatic relations to the Coronation, with a handful of exceptions that include Russia and North Korea.

On Wednesday, senior Conservative MPs accused Mr Han of being responsible for overriding the international treaty struck between the UK and China that was supposed to guarantee democratic freedom to Hong Kong for 70 years following the 1997 handover.

Story continues

Mr Xi’s decision to send Mr Han to the Coronation will be seen as a deliberately provocative act. It opens up Rishi Sunak to criticism for trying to foster a friendlier relationship with China since becoming Prime Minister.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory party leader who has been sanctioned by China for criticising its human rights record, told The Telegraph: “Xi has no regard for us, he considers us weak.”

He said of Mr Han’s record: “This is the man responsible for trashing the international treaty – the Sino-British accord – in the course of which the Hong Kong authorities have persecuted peaceful democracy campaigners. Having this man here given his role is outrageous.”

Tim Loughton, a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, described Mr Han’s presence as “an insult to the freedom-loving people” of Hong Kong.

Mr Loughton said: “We have lobbied ministers not to allow this.”

Simon Clarke, the former housing secretary, said: “Han Zheng, who has led the extinguishing of civil liberties in Hong Kong, ought not to be welcome at the Coronation.

“The Chinese government is acting ever more aggressively in the region and across the wider world, and the UK should make it clear that we utterly deplore the actions they are taking, whether it be against their Uyghur population or in their threats to Taiwan.

“There is a fine line between diplomatic statecraft and wilful naivety.”

Serious concerns were previously raised when an invitation to the late Queen's funeral was extended to representatives from China last September.

Beijing was ultimately represented by Mr Han's predecessor, Wang Qishan, at the state funeral, while a delegation from the country also attended the late Queen's lying-in-state in Westminster Hall.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “The Foreign Office have an approach on how invites are decided. You will see a whole host and a wide array of world leaders.”

Asked if Mr Sunak would meet the Chinese official, the spokesman said: “I’m not aware of any plans.”

Concerns over China’s expansionism and human rights abuses have led to increased tensions with the West.

Mr Han’s attendance at the Coronation will antagonise hawks who have warned against the growing threat posed by China.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, has tried to calm tensions in recent days - stressing in a speech earlier this week that the UK must engage directly with China and calling for a constructive but robust relationship.

Mr Cleverly rejected calls to “pull down the shutters” on ties with Beijing and said he was prepared to fly to China to try to engage with the regime there.

Those diplomatic efforts will not be helped if Mr Han attends the Westminster Abbey service as expected.

Mr Han led Hong Kong affairs for Beijing between 2018 and March this year, during which time it imposed the national security law following mass protests in the city, stifling opposition and criminalising dissent.

The repression strained relations with the UK and led to the creation of a visa scheme allowing Hong Kong residents to come to Britain.

According to experts, Mr Han is ranked as the eighth most powerful person in China.

Although he is considered an expert in foreign affairs, Beijing could send an alternative if the regime wished to quell any diplomatic storm.

The UK says China remains in breach of the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration.

The Chinese embassy in London did not respond to a request for comment.

In a separate development Sinn Fein’s leader in Northern Ireland has confirmed she will attend the Coronation.

Michelle O’Neill said she was “an Irish republican” but had accepted the invitation because it was the “right thing to do”.

Northern Ireland’s first minister-designate said the decision was “more than a gesture” and proved her commitment to “peace and reconciliation”.

Ms O’Neill said: “We are living in a time of great change. A time to respect our differing and equally legitimate aspirations, a time to firmly focus on the future and the opportunities that the next decade will bring.

“I think reconciliation is still something that we all need to be pushing ourselves on and making sure that we do everything that we can to reconcile all the people across these two islands.

“I think that it's important that all of us in political leadership reach out that hand of friendship.”

The presence of a senior politician in the former political wing of the IRA attending the crowning of a British monarch would have been unthinkable during the Troubles.

Career politician at the heart of controversy

By Robert Mendick and Jenny Pan

Han Zheng, the 69-year-old Chinese Communist Party apparatchik expecting to be dispatched to London to take his seat at King Charles’s Coronation is about as controversial a pick as Beijing could have dreamed up.

Mr Han, installed as China’s vice-president as recently as March, has been described as the architect of the brutal and violent crackdown in Hong Kong in 2019 that crushed mass street protests and shocked the world. In the process, effective rule of Hong Kong shifted to Beijing.

At the time of the protests, he was the Chinese government’s man in charge of relations with Hong Kong.

A long-time ally of President Xi Jinping, Mr Han had been appointed chairman of the Central Coordination Group on Hong Kong and Macau affairs the year before the protests began in 2018.

From a villa in the city of Shenzhen on the border with Hong Kong, Mr Han and other senior leaders summoned key Hong Kong officials to discuss the response to the increasingly violent anti-government protests. Mr Han ordered Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s then chief executive, to contact his office directly when dealing with the protests.

The protests, which lasted for half a year until Covid intervened, led to the arrest and detention of more than 10,000 people, many of them students, while 15 demonstrators were killed and thousands injured in the clampdown.

The initial demonstrations, in which more than a million people took to the streets in June 2019, were triggered by the introduction of an extradition bill that would have enabled fugitive transfers to mainland China, and which Beijing was forced to withdraw. Mass demonstrations evolved into calls for democratic reform.

“This kind of extremely violent destructive activity would not be tolerated or accepted in any country or society in the world nowadays,” Mr Han said at a meeting with Ms Lam in which he justified the Hong Kong police response. “The violent destructive activities and radical separatist behaviours have gone far beyond the bottom lines of law and morals, destroying ‘One Country, Two Systems’ and Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability.”

Han Zheng takes an oath as he is sworn in as vice president - AFP

Mr Han was rewarded for his efforts with promotion to the position of China’s vice-president only last month, a post that experts suggest ranks him as the eighth most powerful person in the world’s most populous country.

His rise to the upper echelons began in his birthplace Shanghai where he first established a close working relationship with the now president Mr Xi. According to reports, Mr Han started out on the path to power as a labourer in a warehouse during the Cultural Revolution. He joined the Communist Party in 1979, heading the local Communist youth league in Shanghai in the early 1990s and working his way up to become Shanghai’s mayor at the age of 48 in 2003.

When his party boss in the city was arrested on corruption charges in 2006, Xi Jinping was appointed Shanghai’s acting party secretary. Han was his aide for the following five months. He survived the ups and downs of China’s power struggles proving himself a political survivor.

His economic reforms introduced in Shanghai contributed to the fast development of the city as the financial hub of China.

Close to Xi

In 2012 - the same year Mr Xi became the leader of China - Mr Han was selected as a member of the Politburo, the second-highest decision-making body in the party. All too aware of who was now in charge, Mr Han frequently cited Mr Xi's quotes and echoed his language, seemingly to cement his status.

In 2017, Mr Han was elected as one of the seven members of the Standing Committee of the Politburo and elected as vice-premier a year later, in doing so becoming one of the most powerful leaders in the party and in China.

Last year he was removed from the standing committee at the 20th Party Congress and then last month appointed vice-president. His appointment was ratified by a unanimous 2,952 votes of the national legislature.

The role of vice-president is largely an international one. Mr Han is seen as an expert in foreign affairs and his new job is to conduct the meet and greets - both in China and overseas - that the president has passed on. Thus it is that Mr Han, the architect of the response to the Hong Kong protests, is the man now expected to attend the King’s coronation. Not everyone will be happy with that.