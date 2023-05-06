Coronation crowds do not let weather rain on their parade

The crowds were singing in the rain as wet weather hit central London on Saturday - MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP

Royalty. Regalia. Rain. It’s what Britain does best.

And so it was with good humour, stoicism, and a phalanx of sturdy umbrellas the London crowds flatly refused to let the weather dampen the celebratory mood as they witnessed the biggest set piece of its kind in 70 years.

The flypast may have been scaled down because of the downpour, Harry may have flounced off early in a huff, but spirits remained high as tens of thousands turned up, irresistibly drawn by the gravitational pull of history and heritage.

“No way were we going to sit at home and just watch the telly,” said Ian Jenkins from Wolverhampton, whose wife, Ann, had rustled up a Coronation Quiche for their picnic.

“We wanted to wish Charles all the best and join in. There’s a brilliant atmosphere and feeling of unity.”

Royal fans watching the Coronation ceremony on a big screen in London's Hyde Park - Emilio Morenatti/AP

Like all great theatre, the day unfurled in three stunning acts, which adroitly put the nation into the coronation. In Westminster Abbey, that sacred place of scarlet robes and ancient ritual, the King and Queen were solemnly crowned for posterity as the public watched outside on big screens.

Then, clattering past in the Gold State Coach to fanfare, plumed magnificence, glittering breastplates, bearskins, and some 4,000 Armed Forces personnel, they gave us pageantry a-plenty in a people’s procession that drew gasps of admiration.

‌But arguably it was when King Charles and Queen Camilla stepped out onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace that they truly connected with the gathered throng.

Wreathed in smiles, they waved in acknowledgment of the crowds on The Mall who had waited all day, or camped out for several nights, enduring the elements.

'We're used to rain'

“It’s my birthday today, but I keep forgetting,” beamed Helen O’Toole, 52 from the Wirral. Dressed in a Union flag t-shirt, matching ra-ra skirt, patriotic deely bobbers and red, white and blue face paint, applied earlier by her teenage daughter.

‌“I came for the late Queen’s funeral and so it only seemed right to be here again. I brought my camp stove so I’ve been making hot chocolate for all the new friends we’ve made. We’re used to rain in this country and we’re not going to let it get in the way of a good time.”

The camaraderie of the trench foot, as it were. But then again, expressing a perverse pride rather than pique at physical discomfort is yet another time-honoured British tradition.

‌Meanwhile in Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens, where a screen had been set up, around a thousand well wishers watched the ceremony, cheering and clapping as a 21-gun salute fired from the castle when the King was crowned.

‌Among those who chose to join the Archbishop of Canterbury in the oath of allegiance were Billy Raeside, 63, a maintenance technician and wife Norma, 55, a civil servant.

“It was fantastic, I've just given all my flags away,” Mr Raeside said. “It's amazing how the ceremony has not changed or changed very little over the years. We were first up for the National Anthem. We didn't know the words for the oath, we just copied them as they were read out loud.

“Britain is the monarchy and the monarchy is Britain. Scotland does care. That’s why we’re here.”

A sea of umbrellas on The Mall - Dan Mullan/Getty Images Europe

A quiet 'moment of reflection'

But in truth, this most controversial addition to the Coronation ceremony was always going to be a sticking point for many.

Days of debate had raged over whether it was too anachronistic, too out of touch, too downright weird to expect people to swear allegiance to a constitutional monarch in 2023.

‌After the outcry, the wording was hastily changed to make it sound less like a command and more like a suggestion. How would Britain respond?

Once the King was crowned – to loud cheers from the crowds beyond the Abbey walls - the Archbishop of Canterbury invited everyone, not just the congregation in Westminster Abbey, to offer their support, either through a “moment of private reflection”, or by reciting the oath in full.

In the end, the crowds lining The Mall, in Green Park and in Hyde Park appeared overwhelmingly to opt for the former.

“I like the royal family, but swearing loyalty to a king when we live in a democracy is taking it a bit far,” said Angela Stubbs, an administrator from Cumbria.

But Nicola Finn, 47, a marketing executive from Chester, was one of the few in Green Park to say the oath - sort of - out loud.

“We are royalists and we wanted to swear allegiance,” she said. “But nobody else was saying anything so [we] just sort of mumbled self-consciously.”

Her friend Jennifer Kenny, 42, a hotel spa receptionist, added: “Still there was a lovely big cheer at the end, so maybe everyone felt more comfortable with that.”

A fortunate few were present at the ceremony itself.

Telegraph reader Geoff Norris, 55, who was awarded a British Empire Medal for services to the local community during the pandemic, was thrilled to be invited - but also crestfallen that the day clashed with his son’s wedding in Greece.

But there was no question of him missing the Coronation and, with the groom’s blessing, decided to “manically travel there and back” and make both events.

“It was so intense, but very, very personal. With King Charles there pouring his heart out to the nation and you’re in the same room. I’m not an emotional guy... [but] it brought a tear to my eye at one point.”

‌Rather surreally, he found he was seated to showbiz aristocracy - Lionel Richie to his left, Ant and Dec to his right.

“I was fortunate to get Ant and Dec to do a video recording for my son, so at least there’s that,” he added.

‌Outside the heavens continued to open. After the first hour the quips about Charles’s “long rain over us” and cries of “turned out nice again” from the depths of ponchos and umbrellas ought to have been wearing a bit thin. But no.

“This is why we’re proud to be British,” said Janet Singh, 37, who was with her family on The Mall. “There is no other country on earth where you can see such a dignified display of tradition and pageantry.”

Yet for all the carefully choreographed spectacle and splendour, for a great many it was the appearance of the Royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony that resonated most.

The Red Arrows entertain the crowds - and the Royal family - with a flypast - Paul Marriott

'We're here for the balcony'

‌From war victories to Trooping the Colour, wedding kisses to jubilees, the architecturally unexceptional yet instantly familiar balcony is where our royals are most visible to us - and in some respects we are to them.

“We are here for the balcony,” stated Jenny Roberts firmly.

Although soaked through, she and friend and Mandy Price, both aged 59, from Oswestry were determined to see it first-hand.

“It’s that moment when they share their happiness but also acknowledge their responsibilities; in the ceremony when Charles said 'I come not to be served but to serve', I believed him,” she said.

‌

It was only a year ago we unknowingly bade our last farewell to our late Queen Elizabeth II as she stood on that very balcony towards the close of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations marking her 70-year reign.

‌

She was frail but dazzling in the brightest green, and as she looked out over the cheering masses her eyes misted over with emotion.

Later she wrote in an open letter that she felt “inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship” and expressed a hope “this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come”.

Royalty is predicated on continuity. Not at the expense of progress, but in tandem with it, harnessing the best of the past to shape the future.

Judging by the euphoria that greeted King Charles and Queen Camilla, that sense of unity, cohesion and shared purpose has not diminished.

ADDITIONAL REPORTING: Henry Bodkin, Patrick Sawer, Will Hazell, Neil Johnston