Coronation coverage to include anti-monarchist views, broadcasters say

Broadcasters will air anti-monarchist views in their coverage of the Coronation as bosses pledged to be “representative” of modern Britain.

ITN, which makes news programmes for ITV and Channel 4, said that while coverage would show all the “pomp and pageantry” of the day, its guests would hold views across the political spectrum.

Rachel Corp, chief executive of ITN, said: “We are making sure we’ve got a balance of guests who might represent different things, but in the right way and proportionately.”

John Ryley, head of Sky News, said: “However celebratory the event is, we wouldn’t be doing our job journalistically if we didn’t ask some important questions about the role of the monarch in the 21st century over the three days.”

A spokesman for the BBC said the broadcaster always sought to reflect a range of viewpoints in its royal coverage, adding that it would report on all aspects of the Coronation.

While broadcasters largely avoided controversy during Elizabeth II’s funeral, bosses have hinted they are more open to airing debates about the monarchy following King Charles’s accession to the throne.

Mr Ryley added that Sky’s coverage would reflect a “slight shift in mood”.

TV executives also pointed to programming in the run-up to Saturday’s Coronation that reflected a range of views around the country.

Channel 4 last week aired a programme about the British aristocracy and the issue of reparations for slavery, while ITV News covered polling that showed Britons are deeply divided over whether they support the King.

The Sky documentary My King, My Country?, fronted by Niall Paterson, last month examined what people across the country think about the future of the monarchy.

The UK’s main broadcasters have also pledged to cover any anti-royalist protests that take place on the day.

Ms Corp said ITN would give any disruption airtime proportionate to its significance, meaning a solitary protester would be granted less coverage than a large-scale demonstration.

She added: “We are news people at heart, so while we’re creating a special programme, if there is news stuff to show we will show that, and so people will get that very authentic experience.”

The comments suggest British broadcasters are determined to hold their own despite previous clashes with Buckingham Palace over coverage of royal events.

The Guardian reported last year that the royal household was given a veto over the use of footage from the late Queen’s funeral to request that certain pieces of footage were not used again.

With only two days to go, the channels are still in ongoing discussions with the Palace over the re-use of video clips from the Coronation.

Broadcasters have set up a vast media village next to Buckingham Palace in preparation for what will likely be the biggest TV event of the year.

Ms Corp said events like the Coronation allowed Britain to show off its broadcasting prowess on the world stage.

She said: “The British creative industries are fantastic and I think being able to show what the different British broadcasters are able to do on an event like this is vital.

“Obviously there’s a plurality, this isn’t just about one state broadcaster, this is about some healthy PSB channels doing fantastic broadcasting of news day in day out, so it’s a chance to show that.”