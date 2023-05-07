Coronation Concert, review: Every rock star will want to take a castle on tour after this dazzling success

Lionel Richie performs during the concert at Windsor Castle - PA

As Take That's Mark Owen appreciatively declared, taking in his surroundings, "Wow, this is a backdrop isn't it?" Behind him, a castle lit up in dazzling gold lights. Before him stood an audience of 20,000 dancing joyously, waving flashing red, white and blue wrist bands above their heads.

Up in the Royal Box, even the new monarch and his Queen were on their feet by the singalong climax, smiling warmly, perhaps buoyed by the thought that it would only be a short walk home.

All in all, the first ever major concert staged at Windsor Castle has been adjudged a huge success, even if it was a bit more jumped up garden party than Glastonbury rock out. The mood on the historic grounds was gloriously good natured, despite this inaugural event experiencing some minor teething problems, and I'm not just talking about the effects of stalls selling loaded tacos, dirty burgers and assorted other festival favourites in the King's beloved gardens.

There were queues within other queues, and at one point a bottleneck developed trapping revellers between stands. "As a professional, I can tell you no event survives first contact with a crowd without some issues," shrugged an apologetic steward. Still, a few spontaneous choruses of Sweet Caroline helped pass the time.

The castle lit up in dazzling lights - Getty Images

As has been the the case with all royal pop concerts of recent years, the line up was a bit of a mixed bag. How can I put it politely, as talented and entertaining as each may be in their own rights, there is no way that Paloma Faith and Olly Murs represent the best of the best of British pop. Overloaded with wholesome mainstream entertainers slightly past their prime, on paper it had the faint whiff of end-of-the-pier show rather than the dawn of a glorious new reign.

When the Coronation concert was first mooted, there were whispers of a bill that would strike awe across the world, with invitations extended to the first rank of contemporary British superstars including Adele, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Coldplay, along with an old guard of rock royalty including Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney and the Spice Girls. But excuses soon mounted up - touring commitments, prior engagements, and, perhaps a general wariness amongst some to be seen to be too cosy with the establishment.

Story continues

The King and Queen waved and danced - Getty Images

Whatever kept the superstars away, those willing to step up more than rose to the occasion. This was a slick, fast-moving, imaginatively staged production, touching a lot of music bases, and incorporating orchestra, horns and vast choirs, opera singers and concert pianists, spoken word pieces, light comedy routines and lusty singalongs. Where else could you ever hope to see Lang Lang play piano for a Pussycat Doll, or Steve Winwood knock out an absolutely rip roaring version of Higher Love backed by a massed choir of singers from all over the Commonwealth? It was great to hear the old rock and soul man. The celebratory reception suggests he is overdue a revival.

As also happened with Diana Ross stepping in to headline the last Jubilee concert, whilst British superstars dithered, America's stars rode to the rescue. For our transatlantic allies, all that velvet and ermine encourages them to consider our monarchy as a particularly venerable branch of showbusiness.

The crowd 'roared' for Katy Perry

Katy Perry (who has known to be acclaimed as the Queen of Camp) in her home country, swanned on in a gold ball gown and got every voice in Windsor yelling her regal pop anthem Roar. Lionel Richie went one better by even getting the Royal Box on their feet, with King Charles and Queen Camilla dancing to All Night Long.

Take That, who genuinely do qualify as British pop royalty, got back together especially for the occasion, playing their first concert in four years to a huge reception. I doubt they will play another like it again. Because, frankly, the real star of the occasion was 1000 years old, standing imperious over the action.

Take That and Callum Scott, second right, on stage

If the bill sometimes suggested an upscaled Royal Variety Show, the incredible setting and staging could have put U2 and Pink Floyd to shame. It was science fiction with a fantasy feudal twist, spectacular back projections on the castle walls creating mind-bending vistas beneath the darkening sky.

A truly astonishing drone display put a whale flying over Windsor. Honestly, every rock star is going to want to take a castle on tour after this.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.